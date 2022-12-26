Katie Hobbs victory

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge upheld Katie Hobb's 17,177-vote victor in the governor's race, ruling that her opponenet - Kari Lake - offered no actual evidence if miscast, missing or fraudulant votes.

 Howard Fisher, capitol media services

PHOENIX -- A judge on Saturday refused to overturn the results of the gubernatorial race, ruling that Katie Hobbs had won after rejecting claims by Kari Lake of misconduct in how the election was conducted.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson issued a detailed report on how all of the testimony on behalf of the Republican gubernatorial hopeful provided no evidence that she should have been declared the winner despite the final tally showing her with 17,117 fewer votes. And he said some of her theories about what went wrong and why, particularly with ballot printers in Maricopa County that she said depressed the vote, simply are not backed by facts.

