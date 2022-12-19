Kari Lake

Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit contesting the outcome of the election.

 Kari Lake Facebook page/

PHOENIX -- An attorney for failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake asked a judge Monday to give her her day in court to argue that there were enough errors to overturn the election.

Kurt Olson is basing much of his case on the conclusions by Clay Parikh, a cyber security expert, that the problems that occurred with printers and tabulators at some of the 223 vote centers in Maricopa County were not mere technical problems that could not have been avoided.

