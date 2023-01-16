Rep. Eli Crane’s first vote in Congress was to join with Rep. Paul Gosar and 18 other Republicans to deny Rep. Kevin McCarthy the speakership.
Crane proved one of the most steadfast dissenters, continuing to vote against McCarthy four votes after Gosar accepted a series of concessions and started casting his vote for the speaker.
McCarthy finally prevailed on Friday, after Crane and one other holdout shifted their vote to "present," rather than supporting a competing candidate.
The rebellion by 20 Republicans on last week became the first time in 100 years the House failed to elected a speaker in the first round of balloting. McCarthy lost 14 votes, before the last four dissenters agreed to vote "present."
Democrats presented a united front in voting for newly elected House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who received 212 votes – all of them from Democrats.
The Republican dissenters extracted a series of concessions from McCarthy, which had the effect of significantly weakening the power of the speaker. The changes in the rules would allow a single member of the House majority to demand a new vote on the speakership. The changes would also allow amendments to budget bills after they hit the floor. The changes will make it much easier for a determined minority to extract changes - or block bills.
Crane is a former Navy Seal and owner of a company that makes bottle openers from shell casings. He unseated Democrat Tom O’Halleran in a redrawn Congressional District 2. The seat now has a relatively safe Republican majority and includes all of Gila, Navajo and Apache counties.
On the first round of voting, Crane supported Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs for the speakership – as did Rep. Gosar. The three Arizona congressmen are all members of the Freedom Caucus, all received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and all have consistently maintained that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Trump endorsed McCarthy’s bid for the speakership –urging Republicans not to “TUJRN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT.” However, after McCarthy failed to amass a majority after three rounds of voting, Trump declined to say whether he would continue to support McCarthy.
Voting continued for three days and 15 roll calls before enough of the dissenters voted "present" to give McCarthy a majority of the votes cast.
Crane, Gosar and Biggs on the second and third rounds of voting supported a speakership bid by Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan – even though Jordan had actually nominated McCarthy for speaker.
Jordan also maintained the 2020 election was fraudulent and was involved in planning for the demonstrations that ultimately spun out on Jan. 6 and resulted in the occupation of the capital building. Jordan refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots.
In the next six rounds of voting, Crane and Gosar supported Rep. Byron Daniels.
Overall, McCarthy’s critics maintained he was too moderate and too willing to negotiate with Democrats. They maintained he had not done enough to block the Democrats agenda and President Joe Biden’s initiatives. Perhaps more important, his critics were also angry that the Republican super PAC he directed supported moderates in Republican primaries – mostly in competitive swing districts.
Crane proved one of the most determined opponents of the speaker.
Crane served multiple combat tours in the Middle East. He was on an elite Seal Team, whose members undergo perhaps the most rigorous training in the US military. After leaving the service, Crane appeared on SharkTank and won funding for his start-up business making bottle openers from shell casings. He employs veterans and raises money for veterans organizations.
He easily won in a crowded Republican primary for the redrawn Congressional District 2, after receiving Trump’s endorsement. He then handily defeated three-term congressman O’Halleran, who was a former state lawmaker, school board member and homicide detective.
Rep. Gosar hailed the concessions made by McCarthy has a major victory, in an email newsletter to constituents.
"The people wanted me to drain the swamp. The swamp is not a person. It's the rules. /the rules that govern the people. I changed the rules. I changed the swamp."
The routine use of the filibuster in the US senate to block legislation has led to the creation of massive, last-minute sending bills - which aren't subject to the filibuster. Those bills often run to thousands of pages, with little time for review by anyone outside the leadership of the controlling party. Often, they hit the floor for a vote just hours or days ahead of when the government runs out of authority to spend money - threatening. government shutdown.
However, it's possible that making it easier to amend bills, defy party leadership and block budgets will lead to gridlock and government shutdowns - especially with Republicans in narrow control of the Houses and Democrats in charge of the Senate and the Presidency.
Gosar wrote that the dissenters were "real Americans wt the blood of our forefathers in our veins" who concluded "living like minions to the Speaker is not acceptable. There is a new sheriff in town and this sheriff wants freedom and true democracy ob the floor of the House of Representatives. We want a voice and our votes to count. That is exactly what we got."
The Republicans voting along with Biggs, Gosar and Crane to deny McCarthy the speakership included Dan Bishop (North Carolina), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Michael Cloud (Texas) Andrew Clyde (Georgia), Matt Gaetz (Florida), Bob Good (Virginia), Andy Harris (Maryland), Mary Miller (Illinois), Ralph Norman (South Carolina), Scott Perry (Pennsylvania), Matt Rosendale (Montana), Chip Roy (Texas), Byron Donalds (Florida), Josh Brecheen (Oklahoma), Andy Ogles (Tennessee), Anna Paulina Luna (Florida) and Keith Self (Texas.)
Almost all of the objectors were members of the Freedom Caucus and endorsed by Trump. Almost all of the objectors in office in 2020 also voted against certifying the 2020 election results.
