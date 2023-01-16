Crane in Congress

Newly elected Rep. Eli Crane joined 20 Republicans on Tuesday in three votes denying Rep. Kevin McCarthy the speakership.

Rep. Eli Crane’s first vote in Congress was to join with Rep. Paul Gosar and 18 other Republicans to deny Rep. Kevin McCarthy the speakership.

Crane proved one of the most steadfast dissenters, continuing to vote against McCarthy four votes after Gosar accepted a series of concessions and started casting his vote for the speaker.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.