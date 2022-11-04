Rep. Tom O’Halleran blitzed Payson in the closing days of an uphill re-election bid, visiting the Payson Warming Center for the homeless, handing out candy at Trunk or Treat and then facing some tough questions in front of a Payson veterans group.
The former Chicago homicide detective at every stop stressed the need to come together, solve problems, respect adversaries — and make the tough decisions.
O’Halleran is seeking re-election in the redrawn Congressional District 2, which now includes 62% of Arizona’s land area — including all of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties. The district has a distinct Republican registration advantage, making him one of the most endangered Democratic incumbents, with the control of Congress on the line.
Well — except for Trunk or Treat. In that case, he just grinned and handed out candy to weirdly dressed dinosaurs, superheroes, princesses and other strange characters who can’t even vote yet.
O’Halleran’s facing a challenge from Republican Eli Crane, a former Navy SEAL and businessman famed for an appearance on “Shark Tank.” Crane lives in Tucson and has made several appearances in Payson — mostly before the Payson Tea Party. He maintains the 2020 election was stolen as a result of widespread fraud. Crane maintains that the surge of illegal border crossers and the conspiracies of liberal, socialist elites have endangered the survival of America as a democracy dedicated to freedom and Christian values.
O’Halleran on Tuesday ventured into Eli Crane’s territory, speaking before perhaps 60 veterans gathered at the weekly veterans coffee group at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
He received a cordial welcome, with Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey saying “We’re one country, one people.”
Morrissey lamented the reports of a double murder in Whispering Pines, which shocked Rim Country — where murders are rare and a double murder unthinkable. He also noted the recent incident in which Payson Police managed to convince a man who had taken his parents hostage at gunpoint to surrender peacefully.
“Things we’ve never seen before, we’re seeing now,” said Morrissey. “Be aware and stick together.”
O’Halleran echoed the call for unity, in each of his appearances. He avoided any criticism of Crane and instead focused on services for constituents and his work to steer infrastructure projects to his district.
One question involved the attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by a mentally ill man consumed by right-wing political conspiracy theories. The man had a hammer and zip ties and said he intended to kidnap the House Speaker and perhaps shatter her kneecaps. Instead, he attacked her husband — fracturing his skull.
O’Halleran decried the increase in political violence incited by personal attacks and conspiracy theories. He noted that he has also received threats — one of which was so serious his family had to move out of their home for a time until police made an arrest.
“Go after me if you want,” said O’Halleran, “but don’t go after my family.”
O’Halleran spoke briefly about his support for reforms at Veterans Affairs, expanded medical benefits and benefits for military families as well as the most recent 15% increase in military pay. He also introduced Derek Duba, disabled by an injury in service who now works in O’Halleran’s office helping veterans access services.
The meeting was cordial and marked by humor, but feelings among the veterans ran high during the question-and-answer session when the topic turned to immigration.
The U.S. has detained and deported record numbers of illegal border crossers in the past year. Drug smuggling on the border has also risen — especially when it comes to fentanyl, a synthetic opiate largely responsible for a surge in overdose deaths in the U.S. to more than 70,000 annually. Most of the fentanyl crossing the border is smuggled by U.S. citizens employed by South American drug cartels, not carried by would be migrants.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection data has recorded a record 2.2 million encounters with migrants in the fiscal year ending in September. Almost a quarter of the detentions involved people who had tried to cross previously. Many of the migrants are from Cuba and other economically strained South American countries, with 7 million people fleeing Venezuela alone. The Border Patrol detains nearly 200,000 people a month, with another 22,000 processed at legal ports of entry.
About 1 million were immediately returned to Mexico, under the pandemic public health Title 42. The Biden administration considered dropping enforcement of Title 42 when it declared the pandemic public health emergency ended, over the objection of O’Halleran and other border state congressmen and senators. Title 42 remains in effect pending the outcome of a legal challenge.
Although migrant apprehensions have hit a record, total estimated border crossings were higher in the early 2000s. The Border Patrol has since added agents and technology to intercept illegal crossings, leading to an increase in apprehensions and encounters.
But the questions from veterans underscored the alarm felt at the surge of illegal immigration and drug smuggling across the southern border.
“It’s an invasion — what can the states do to protect our borders?” asked one veteran.
“We have a bad situation down there and I’ve let the president know that time after time,” said O’Halleran, saying he has consistently voted for more resources for the Border Patrol and local law enforcement.
He recalled his tour of the border along a section where a hastily erected border wall had blown over in a storm. A group of 24 migrants on a hillside made a break, hoping to cross.
“The Border Patrol agents ran them down — but they only caught about half of them. The Border Patrol just doesn’t have the personnel. This is a dangerous world. But the economies of these countries south of us are in terrible shape — and we have a lot of jobs here” so desperate people are going to keep coming, he said.
One man asked, “What are we doing with people that we catch with fentanyl?”
“When they’re caught, they go to jail,” said O’Halleran.
“We’re a sovereign nation,” said another veteran. “We’re being invaded.”
“I don’t know about being invaded — but I know the Border Patrol is being overwhelmed,” replied O’Halleran.
