Rep. Tom O’Halleran blitzed Payson in the closing days of an uphill re-election bid, visiting the Payson Warming Center for the homeless, handing out candy at Trunk or Treat and then facing some tough questions in front of a Payson veterans group.

The former Chicago homicide detective at every stop stressed the need to come together, solve problems, respect adversaries — and make the tough decisions.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.