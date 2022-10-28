Incumbent Democrat Tom O’Halleran has a sizable financial edge over Republican challenger Eli Crane, according to the federal elections commissions reports.
O’Halleran had raised $3.7 million and spent about $2 million as of Sept. 30 — leaving him with $1.8 million for the final month of campaigning.
Crane’s filing as of Oct. 19 included $3.1 million in receipts, which includes a $100,000 loan. The campaign has spent $2.5 million, leaving cash on hand of $569,000.
O’Halleran’s financial advantage might be even bigger than it appears — since his reports are at least two weeks behind Crane’s.
Congressional District 2 includes much of northern Arizona, including all of Apache, Navajo and Gila counties. The former police detective and state lawmaker has represented the district in Congress since 2017.
Former Navy SEAL and Tucson businessman Eli Crane has no political experience, but is a native Arizonan with multiple combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He lives outside the district. Federal law does not require congressmen to live in the district they represent.
In the recent round of redistricting, Congressional District 2 went from a narrow Republican advantage to “leans Republican.” Donald Trump won the district by 8% in 2020. That makes O’Halleran one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the House, with party control of Congress on the line. Currently, Democrats have a 222 to 213-vote margin in the House and a one-seat advantage in the Senate.
Lots of outside political action committees may be spending large sums on either side without fully reporting them, so called “dark money” backers. The U.S. Supreme Court in its Citizens United ruling held that corporations and special interest groups have the same free speech rights as individuals — which means they can spend as much money as they like on political advertising. They don’t even have to report the total spending or the source of the money — providing they don’t directly coordinate with the candidate. However, the Supreme Court left it up to states and Congress when it comes to requiring disclosure of spending and donors.
Arizona voters will have a chance in November to approve Proposition 211, which would require dark money political groups to at least disclose their spending and their donors when conducting independent political campaigns
The most recent polls show the contest between O’Halleran and Crane in a dead heat.
The most recent financial statements for O’Halleran included $2 million in itemized, individual contributions and $346,000 in contributions too small to require itemization. Other political committees have contributed $1.3 million.
The O’Halleran campaign has so far refunded about $34,000 in contributions. According to the FEC filings.
The FEC requires quarterly reports, with the most recent report due on Oct. 15. The information posted on the FEC website lists O’Halleran’s fundraising and spending as of Sept. 30.
Crane’s filings showed $1.3 million in itemized individual contributions and $1.3 million in small, unitemized individual contributions. Crane’s statement also showed $124,000 in transfers to other authorized committees and $2,000 in contribution refunds.
A separate analysis by the political watchdog group Open Secrets shows that most of the money for both candidates is coming from out-of-state donors.
O’Halleran has gotten 41% of his money from in-state and 59% from out-of-state.
Crane has gotten 45% from in-state and 55% from out of state, according to the Open Secrets analysis (https://www.opensecrets.org/races/geography?cycle=2022&id=AZ02&spec=N).
Both candidates have raised the bulk of their in-state money from Phoenix-area and Tucson zip codes.
The biggest source of out-of-state money for O’Halleran comes from Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C.
The biggest source of out-of-state money for Crane comes from Houston, Texas, Orange County, Calif. and Las Vegas, Nev.
