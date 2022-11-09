As of Thursday morning, the runoff race to determine Payson’s next mayor remained too close to call.

Vice Mayor Chris Higgins had a 180-vote lead over Mayor Tom Morrissey, but the county had about 3,600 ballots left to count county wide. It’s unclear how many of those votes are in Payson, perhaps several hundred. Mostly, they’re mail-in ballots turned in at polling places on election day.

