As of Thursday morning, the runoff race to determine Payson’s next mayor remained too close to call.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins had a 180-vote lead over Mayor Tom Morrissey, but Gila County had about 3,600 ballots left to count countywide. It’s unclear how many of those votes are in Payson, perhaps several hundred. Mostly, they’re mail-in ballots turned in at polling places on election day.
That could benefit Morrissey, who did better with election-day voters.
As a result, the race may remain up in the air until Friday.
But even if he loses by a whisker, Morrissey says he’ll stick around. “It’s been an honor to serve Payson for the past four years,” he wrote in an email. “(But) never say never,” to another bid for office.
Higgins thanked everyone who supported him.
“I had an amazing team that did a great job campaigning,” he said.
Regardless of the final votes, Higgins feels confident the town is in excellent hands.
“There were quality people elected to the council in the primary election, so whoever is elected mayor is going to be part of a council that is equipped to get things done,” he said.
Morrissey said during his tenure, his greatest struggle, “has been fighting two fringes at the same time. One that has recently arrived and the other which has been here for a long time.”
Higgins said the greatest challenge he “faced as a council member has been working alongside council members that didn’t appreciate or respect our town’s employees.”
Both candidates have projects they’re proud they oversaw while on the council.
Morrissey is most proud of getting the forest thinning and treatment launched.
“The existential threat has been looming over this area and our watershed for far too long, but by working with both sides of the aisle we got it done,” he said.
He’s also proud of the warming center and how it’s addressing Payson’s homelessness issues.
“I pray it continues to grow,” he said.
Higgins is “honored to be a member of the council that saw the C.C. Cragin project completed, which put Payson in a better situation with its water supply than any other municipality in Arizona.”
Whichever candidate wins, he can hit the ground running.
Just in time, since the tourist-dependent economy has boomed. Permits and licensing for new construction have jumped so much the engineering department has been hiring contractors to keep up.
Main Street will soon have an anchor hotel near the Sawmill Theatres. The Payson Golf Club at the end of Main Street has expanded. In between the two, Green Valley Park hosts numerous summer events, from concerts to fireworks. While on the other side of town, the MHA Foundation will open a park in the next year.
The incoming mayor will face a host of competing demands for funding. Community questionnaires have exposed priorities from streets to parks and trail maintenance, to the need for new public safety facilities to serve the growing population, zoning changes to address the lack of workforce housing, and what to do about a pool.
So whoever ekes out a victory in the photo-finish race, he’ll have a big job ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!