School board candidates Joanne Conlin, Elvia Guerrero, Katy Taylor and Michael Heather spoke at a forum recently. Heather and Guerrero both opposed renewal of the school board budget override, which provides 10% of the district’s budget. Conlin, Taylor and candidate Susan Ward support it.
Fifth grade students at Julia Randall Elementary School take a break from a group project.
Peter Aleshire
School board candidates Joanne Conlin, Elvia Guerrero, Katy Taylor and Michael Heather spoke at a forum recently. Heather and Guerrero both opposed renewal of the school board budget override, which provides 10% of the district’s budget. Conlin, Taylor and candidate Susan Ward support it.
The voter-approved, $1.4 million budget override for Payson schools goes entirely into the classroom, most of it supporting teacher salaries to reduce class sizes and offer a long list of enrichment classes, Finance Director Kathie Manning reported to the school board.
The district regularly reports on how it’s spending the property tax surcharge. Voters extended the surcharge for another three years last year.
However, the issue came up at the recent debate involving the five candidates for two seats on the school board. Candidates Michael Heather and Elvia Guerrero both said they would oppose an extension of the override, which increases the district’s budget by about 10%.
The money overall supports about 20 teachers’ salaries in the 2,400-student district. The state controls most of the school district’s budgets — but has left the door open to voters to decide on the property tax budget override.
Candidates Katy Taylor, Susan Ward and incumbent Joanne Conlin all said the override is essential to the district, especially since the state ranks 48th in per student spending. Arizona has the largest class sizes and has among the lowest average teacher salaries in the nation.
The quarterly report on the override spending came shortly after the second school board candidates’ forum.
Manning said in the 2021-22 school year, the money has gone straight into the classroom.
That includes:
• $376,000 to reduce class sizes by providing enough money for six full-time teachers.
• $104,000 to support dual enrollment and advanced placement classes — the equivalent of two teachers. This year that included physics, English 101 and 102; English 241 and 242; Math 140 and 141; Chemistry 151 and 151G.
• $890,000 to support 13 teaching positions for classes in technology, music, band, chorus, physical education and student tutoring and support in reading, writing and mathematics.
The override money will increase somewhat in the upcoming school year, but will basically go into the same categories, mostly to reduce class sizes overall, provide college credit courses, support enrichment programs and tutoring and increase support for struggling students in core academic areas.
“Each year, the override supports significant programs offered to students,” said Manning. “100% of override funds have been budgeted to classroom, salaries and benefits.”
During the school board forum at the Payson Tea Party, Heather said, “the tax override is absolutely not necessary for you or anybody. The district has plenty of money. They have enough money to build a swimming pool if they want to.”
Guerrero said she would “have to figure out and get into the details of where the money is being spent — how it’s being spent — before asking for more money. You have to do your homework. You can see how many students there are — around 17 per class. And you can see the administrator — it can be a janitor. It can be anything.”
She also stated incorrectly that only 5% of the money the legislature allocated for teacher raises over the course of three years actually went to the teachers. Actually, Payson earmarked all of that money to provide a 21% teacher raise. However, despite the raise over the course of three years — Arizona has among the lowest teacher salaries in the country.
Moreover, the class size ratios for the district are about 24 per class in the elementary school and about 28 or more per class in the middle school and high school. The state reported teacher-student ratio divides the number of students by the number of credentialed teachers in the district — which includes special education teachers with very small classes, supplemental reading and math teachers and administrators and classroom support teachers with teaching credentials.
The other three school board candidates all strongly supported the override vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!