Public school advocates are once again gathering referendum petition signatures an an effort to once again block a massive legislative expansion of taxpayer funded vouchers for private school tuition and home schooling costs.
Public school advocates are once again gathering referendum petition signatures an an effort to once again block a massive legislative expansion of taxpayer funded vouchers for private school tuition and home schooling costs.
The Payson school board approved a legislative wish list that includes protection of voter ballot initiatives, limits on vouchers for private schools as well as more state support for vocational education, all-day kindergarten, local autonomy and hard-pressed, underfunded rural schools.
The board voted unanimously to support the legislative priorities of the Arizona School Boards Association, which every year fights a rear-guard action in the state that has among the worst-funded public schools in the country.
Board member Joanne Conlin served on the statewide committee that came up with the eight-page list of legislative goals for the next legislative session.
“We spent a good amount of time going through each thing the districts had submitted and trying to change the language based on those submissions,” said Conlin.
“I thought they did a fabulous job,” said board member Barbara Underwood. “They spent hours taking all the recommendations from the different districts. One of these years, the legislature is going to fund all-day kindergarten — maybe. But I don’t know how many years it’s been on the list and the legislature has not listened yet.”
Conlin, with tongue lodged firmly in cheek, said, “I’m just hoping the legislature will fund everything — and life will be good.”
Schools this year had mixed results at the legislature. Mostly, they took a beating. However, a flood of federal pandemic relief money resulted in a pretty good budget year, despite big lobbying losses at the state legislature.
As evidence of the district’s financial status, later in the meeting the board approved a new bilingual teaching position to handle the rising number of students enrolled who don’t speak English at home. The board also approved a new position in the district’s technology department to cope with the explosion of technology use in the classroom and once students go home. The district is also upgrading security systems — all of which will put extra work on the technology department.
However, the district’s current financial cushion relies mostly on millions of dollars in additional federal funding. The state budget provided modest increases for public school districts, despite a record state budget surplus — which also reflects an influx of federal money.
However, the legislature also approved changes that will give taxpayer dollars to almost any parent who wants to send their child to a private school. Moreover, additional tax cuts could cause a fresh financial crisis once the federal funds dry up if the economy goes into a fresh downward cycle. The income tax cuts have made the state more dependent than ever on volatile sales taxes. The legislature also approved new measures to make it harder for voters to approve ballot measures to increase education funding.
Meanwhile, lawmakers ignored school advocates’ repeated pleas to provide more money for vocational education, all-day kindergarten and expanded preschool options. Lawmakers cut those programs years ago during the last recession — and never restored funding when the economy boomed. Studies suggest that pre-school programs, all-day kindergarten and vocational programs all can provide big gains when it comes to student test scores, graduation rates and career readiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!