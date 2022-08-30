The Payson school board approved a legislative wish list that includes protection of voter ballot initiatives, limits on vouchers for private schools as well as more state support for vocational education, all-day kindergarten, local autonomy and hard-pressed, underfunded rural schools.

The board voted unanimously to support the legislative priorities of the Arizona School Boards Association, which every year fights a rear-guard action in the state that has among the worst-funded public schools in the country.

