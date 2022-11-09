Change.
But nothing drastic.
That’s one take on the still unofficial results in the Payson Unified School Board race.
As of Wednesday morning, the county still had not counted 3,450 early ballots and 214 provisional ballots county-wide — but it’s unclear how many of those ballots included the Payson School Board race. The vote counts may change as those ballots are tallied.
As of Wednesday morning, incumbent board member Joanne Conlin appeared to be losing her bid for re-election by about 300 votes. Conlin had 2,365 votes – or 20.25% of the vote cast, with five candidates vying for two seats.
The top vote-getter was Katy Taylor, with 3,637 votes – about 26.84%. Taylor’s an accountant and rancher whose family in Rim Country goes back for generations. She campaigned on support for the district, with a dash of criticism of the administration, sports fees and the way some parents with concerns get treated. She promised to support strong vocational and sports programs and to act as a voice for parents and students on the board.
Susan Ward also appears to have won a seat, edging out Conlin. A relative newcomer to Rim Country, Ward operates the Court Appointed Special Representative program that matches volunteers to children in the custody of the courts, usually as a result of abuse, neglect or abandonment. She ran as a thoughtful, moderate, skeptic. She stressed the need for more creative efforts to raise test scores and stronger career and vocational classes.
Voters appeared to reject the much more critical approaches of the two remaining candidates.
Michael Heather received 2,170 votes, about 15.97% of the total. He blasted the district on a host of fronts, from the budget to the curriculum. He said he opposed the budget override, which provides about 20% of the district’s budget. He suggested students were being indoctrinated with things like critical race theory and social-emotional learning, questioned district spending priorities and said the district’s failing to turn out an adequate product – based on low student test scores.
Elvia Guerrero placed fifth in the voting with 1,912 votes, or 14.07% of the vote. She also questioned how the district’s spending its money and whether it needs the voter-approved property tax levy that supports the budget override. A medical technician, she was fired from Banner Hospital for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. She also offered sharp criticism of the schools’ COVID policies, like shifting to distance learning, periods with a mask mandate and quarantining of close contacts – although all those policies were in response to state laws.
The results showed an interesting mix of support and dissatisfaction among voters. Perhaps that reflects districts mixed states — with test scores down significantly during the pandemic, but also hopeful signs like a jump in the graduation rate. The budget remains surprisingly healthy, thanks to millions in federal relief.
Conlin has served as one of the most high-profile board members, acting as board chair during the pandemic. The former director of the Payson Senior Center has been a diligent, skeptical, unfailingly gracious member of the governing board. She’s the most likely board member to closely question staff recommendations, dig into the details of job descriptions and policies, attend training and conferences and raise questions during public sessions. But she also treated everyone with unfailing courtesy and respect.
Incumbent board member Jolynn Schinstock elected not to run for re-election, creating an open seat. Shinstock’s also on the Payson Town Council – along with Barbara Underwood, the longest service school board member.
The election would seem to set the stage for change – but nothing drastic.
