Editor’s note: Aleshire is the contributing publications editor for the Payson Roundup, with 40 years of reporting experience. He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Price, covered the Mondale-Reagan presidential race in the 1980s, was named reporter and photographer of the year by the Arizona Newspaper Publisher’s Association, has won dozens of statewide reporting awards, was a political writer for the Oakland Tribune, Editor of Arizona Highways, an investigative reporter for the Arizona Republic and editor of the Payson Roundup. He taught journalism at Arizona State University and has written a dozen books on history, geology and Arizona natural history.

The Payson Tea Party on Wednesday expelled a Roundup reporter from what had been billed as a public appearance of state Sen. Wendy Rogers, now seeking re-election in State Legislative District 7 representing all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.

Payson Tea Party President Shirley Dye submitted to Rogers’ insistence this reporter leave the meeting.

