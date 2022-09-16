The Payson Tea Party on Wednesday expelled a Roundup reporter from what had been billed as a public appearance of state Sen. Wendy Rogers, now seeking re-election in State Legislative District 7 representing all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Payson Tea Party President Shirley Dye submitted to Rogers’ insistence this reporter leave the meeting.
Reportedly, Rogers spent a chunk of her half-hour talk criticizing the Roundup’s reporting on the controversies that have dogged her initial, two-year term.
The Roundup has written articles about the Senate’s formal censure of the freshman senator, as well as stories about different senate ethics committee investigations. Rogers is a member of Oath Keepers, whose leadership has been indicted in connection with the Jan. 6 occupation of the U.S. Capitol building. She frequently posts conspiracy theories, is a persistent election denier and has supported white supremacist groups — gaining considerable national publicity. She rarely speaks publicly in the district.
During a previous Rogers’ Payson Tea Party appearance, her staff members barred this reporter from entering. After that meeting, Dye had said the reporter should not have been excluded — and that the Tea Party candidate forums were open to the public.
However, on Tuesday Rogers in a back-and-forth conversation with Dye said she would not speak unless this reporter was told to leave. The Tea Party is a “non-partisan” organization when it comes to securing tax-exempt status, but mostly hosts Republican candidates.
The meeting was in a local church so it was private — which means organizers can control who is allowed to enter. Reportedly, Rogers’ staff members tried to prevent other people from entering — but were rebuffed.
Rogers does not respond to requests for comment from multiple newspaper outlets, including the Roundup, the White Mountain Independent, The Arizona Republic and others.
Rogers, a former Army pilot, retired lieutenant colonel and businesswoman, has been censured by the Senate for inflammatory and threatening media posts. She has also been investigated twice by the Senate Ethics Committee — which has written reports critical of her actions, but not recommended additional Senate censures. Rogers is also being sued by a former staffer for creating a hostile work environment.
She is one of the leading Senate fundraisers and handily won her Republican primary against Senator Kelly Townsend, who was thrown into Rogers’ district as a result of redistricting. A last-minute boundary change suggested by a Republican representative on the redistricting commission moved the new District 7 line just enough to ensure that Rogers could run in the new, safe Republican District 7 seat. Her old District 6 seat had become a safe Democratic seat.
Rogers in the general election faces Democrat Kyle Nitschke, a Flagstaff education activist.
The Arizona Republic this week ran a story on the extreme candidates among both Republicans and Democrats that emerged from the primaries. The article prominently featured Rogers, who has also refused to speak to Republic reporters.
The Republic article said, “perhaps the best-known conspiracy-promoting incumbent legislative candidate is Trump-endorsed state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who was censured and investigated over her inflammatory social media posts. She’s running for a second term in Legislative District 7, a large, heavily Republican district that spans from Flagstaff to Apache Junction.”
The article continued, “Representatives of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix didn’t bother to ‘waste our breath’ in asking Rogers to retract an endorsement of anti-semitic Oklahoma Legislature candidate Jarrin Jackson, implying she was beyond redemption.
“Rogers was previously accused of antisemitism after attending, via video, a convention hosted by Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes.”
During the primary election, top Gila County Republican Party officials provided the Roundup with a thick folder of complaints about Rogers — who was then contending with Townsend for the nomination. The folder included extensive media coverage of her far-right views mingled with conspiracy theories and frequent clashes with fellow Republicans. The Republican Party officials suggested the Roundup hadn’t been aggressive enough in covering Rogers’ extreme views and ethics problems.
Among the allegations and controversies cited by the Gila County Republican leaders:
• Her suggestion that her political opponents should be hung and a pledge to destroy the careers of any Republican who criticized her — posts that triggered the Senate censure. During a speech to the right-wing America First Political Action Conference associated with Nick Fuentes and other white supremacists, Rogers posted “Capitulation is why we are being overrun by the LGBTQ movement; it’s why our borders are being overrun by illegals, and it’s why babies are dying in the womb. At this historic point, it will take all of us to speak out, to defend each other for standing up for what is right ... I say we need to build more gallows. If we try some of these high-level criminals, convict them and use a newly-built set of gallows, it’ll make an example of these traitors who betrayed our country. They have yet to be justly punished for the crimes they committed.”
• Hit pieces she used against incumbent Republican Senator Sylvia Allen in the 2020 Arizona State District 6 Republican primary. Allen was a longtime representative from a pioneering family and a staunch conservative. The hit pieces funded in part by dark money groups with an unknown list of donors as well as Rogers’ prodigious online fundraising claimed Allen “votes like a socialist Democrat,” amounted to a mini-Bloomberg and was a “former lobbyist.”
• Rogers’ attack on Gila County Republican Party Chairman Gary Morris, the former Pine fire chief and an outspoken conservative who has overseen a dramatic increase in Republican enrollment in the county. “Gary Morris of Gila County is the WORST County GOP Chairman in Arizona. Replace this loser community plant immediately,” she posted on Twitter.
• An online post considered anti-Semitic showing Rogers with Fuentes standing next to a dead rhinoceros with a Jewish star worked into the logo of Conservative Political Action Conference superimposed on the rhino. The image was widely interpreted as a suggestion that the party should hunt down Jewish-influenced Republicans in Name Only (RINOs), like CPAC.
• An ethics complaint filed by Ron Watkins — then a Republican congressional candidate who is himself linked to the conspiracy-minded QAnon. Watkins complained that she incited violence against him when she posted “Dear Groyper army, please hit Ron Watkins. Love, Wendy.” Groyper is a member of the alt-right white nationalist movement.
• Concerns raised by the Gila County Republican Party that the 600-square-foot mobile home Rogers maintains in Flagstaff is not her legal residence, since she has a 2,900-square-foot-home in Tempe where she received her mail-in ballot. State law requires legislative candidates to live in the district they represent. A Gila County Republican Party press release during the 2020 primary also expressed concern that falsely claimed endorsements from community leaders and elected officials in the district.
• The Republican dossier said “Rogers is a poor legislative representative of the district. Rogers rarely talks to Board of Supervisors, mayors or county Republican chairs. She spends a lot of time out-of-state campaigning for donations. With the narrow Republican majority at the Senate, her absence has delayed the movement of legislation at times. Because Rogers is so divisive and controversial, fellow Republicans in the Senate are reluctant to co-sponsor her bills. Her effectiveness as a senator is greatly reduced. More than 90% of Rogers’ supporters and donors are out-of-state. Latest reports (at that time) are that she has received $1.5 million in contributions — an extraordinary amount for a candidate running for a state office.” The report noted that Rogers can keep the unspent money if she leaves office.
• Rogers suggested that a mass shooting by an 18-year-old in a black neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y. was a false flag operation staged by the federal government to justify new gun control measures. The shooter online supported the “replacement theory,” suggesting Democrats want to eliminate restrictions on immigration to replace white people with immigrants of color. Rogers has made posts in the past that “we are being replaced.” The shooter drove to Buffalo and killed 10 people — most of them black. The Senate Ethics Committee investigated her post saying “fed boy summer has started in Buffalo.” She refused to speak to the Ethics Committee — but has said elsewhere that was a reference to rap song. The Ethics Committee issued a long report critical of Rogers, but concluded it didn’t have the authority to recommend action to the Senate. The phrase “fed boy summer” echoes the phrase “white boy summer,” a viral meme used by neo-Nazis and white nationalists — including Fuentes, who called the Buffalo shooting a “false flag operation” at about the same time Rogers posted her comment.
