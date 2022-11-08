featured Higgins holds 180 vote lead for Payson mayor by Alexis Bechman Roundup Editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Current Vice Mayor Chris Higgins has about a 180 vote lead over incumbent Tom Morrissey in the runoff election for Payson mayor.With all of Gila County precincts reporting as of about midnight, Higgins had 50.92% of the votes and Morrissey, 48.36%.While Morrissey brought in 172 more votes on election day, Higgins had a dominate lead when it came with early voters with 3,032 early votes compared to Morrissey’s 2,680.Election results Tuesday night showed more than 19,000 ballots cast in Gila County. Tags Chris Higgins Vote Tom Morrissey Politics Lead Mayor Runoff Election Result 