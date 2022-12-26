hospital bed

Medical bills remain a major source of debt and bankruptcy - especially in Gila County with 17% of the population uninsured.  A November ballot measure setting limits on debt collections that passed overwhelmingly has now survived a legal challenge.

 Metro Creative Services photo

PHOENIX -- A judge has slapped down efforts by a group of lenders, debt collectors and their attorneys to void new voter-approved protections from creditors

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Blanchard rejected arguments by challengers to Proposition 209 that a provision of what outstanding debts were affected are so "vague'' and "unintelligible'' to make the entire law legally unenforceable. He said there's nothing confusing about it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.