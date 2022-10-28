Rep. Tom O’Halleran this week issued a fresh blast at the failure of Congress to even debate a bill to ban stock trading by members of Congress.
“This is about more than money made unethically during the height of a global pandemic; it is about a complete breakdown of trust between the federal government and the American people.”
He cited recent reports on profits some members of Congress and federal agency officials made by buying and selling stocks in companies affected by the pandemic after receiving briefings on the pandemic.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had supported new regulations on stock trading by members of Congress — but postponed a vote at the last minute as Congress moved to recess before the election.
Some critics have suggested that the draft of the proposed legislation adopted by the House leadership would have actually made things worse — but allowing the creation of weak “blind trusts” by members of Congress that would still give them control of the assets supposedly held in trust.
The ban on stock trades and other ethics measures never received committee hearings or a vote.
O’Halleran co-sponsored the TRUST in Congress Act, “which had huge buy-in from the American people, who want lawmakers held accountable,” said O’Halleran in a statement released on Monday.
O’Halleran had also introduced a package of ethics bills that would require anyone who used to work for a federal agency to disclose any contact with their former agency employer within 48 hours. It would have also expanded the definition of a registered lobbyist to restrict the movement of federal employees into private companies lobbying the agencies they used to work for.
“Over the last several years, hardworking taxpayers have seen their earned dollars wasted at every echelon of their government and their needs cast aside in favor of political games and cable news coverage,” said O’Halleran.
O’Halleran’s facing a challenge in Congressional District 2 by Eli Crane, a former Navy SEAL and Tucson businessman. Crane has also been sharply critical of Congress — and has promised to push for reforms of the “swamp” if elected. The district includes most of northern Arizona, including all of Apache, Navajo and Gila counties.
An analysis by The New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2022/09/13/us/politics/congress-stock-trading-investigation.html) concluded that 97 lawmakers or their family members bought or sold financial assets over a three-year span in industries affected by their legislative committee work.
The potential conflicts of interest involved representatives from both parties. In some cases, the representatives sold or bought stocks in companies immediately before their committees released damaging or positive findings about that company.
In all, The New York Times investigation turned up 3,700 stock trades over a three-year period that raised issues of conflict of interest.
The 2012 law known as the STOCK Act allows members of Congress to buy and sell stocks and bonds and other financial instruments as long as they do not trade on inside information. They must also disclose any trade worth more than $1,000 within 45 days. Existing laws against insider trading apply both to Congress and members of the public — including company officials.
Media reports have detailed frequent violations of the timely disclosures requirement in the existing law, which comes with a $200 fine.
The Wall Street Journal recently published an analysis of profitable stock trading by Washington officials and congressmen from both parties in the early stages of the pandemic, apparently shaped by advanced knowledge of research breakthroughs and knowledge of the proposed federal pandemic spending. That’s the recent report to which O’Halleran was referring in his release this week.
O’Halleran maintained that the federal government needs an overhaul of ethics rules — both for Congress and members of the bureaucracy.
More than half of the members of Congress are millionaires, with a median net worth of $1 million, according to their financial disclosure statements reported by opensecrets.org. (https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2020/04/majority-of-lawmakers-millionaires/). The average net worth of senators is about $3.2 million.
The top 10% of lawmakers account for 90% of the wealth, but the list of wealthy lawmakers is bipartisan. It includes Republican Greg Gianforte (R-Montana) worth at least $189 million and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi worth $114 million, based on the 2018 financial disclosure statements.
The net worth of congressional households averages about 12 times as much as the average net worth of the people they represent, according to an analysis by the online business publication Quartz (https://qz.com/1190595/the-typical-us-congress-member-is-12-times-richer-than-the-typical-american-household).
Members of Congress get an annual salary of $174,000, compared to $52,000 for the average American worker. Most were already relatively rich before entering Congress. However, members of Congress have been getting richer faster than the average American — and have generally benefited substantially from tax cuts in the past several years skewed toward upper income tax brackets. Moreover, about 460 former members of Congress are now working as well-paid lobbyists, according to OpenSecrets (https://www.opensecrets.org/revolving/top.php?display=Z).
The Wall Street Journal investigation focused on stock trades both by members of Congress and top officials at federal agencies. That included the revelation that officials in Health and Human Services reported a 60% increase in sales of stocks and funds as the pandemic loomed. It also included $600,000 in trades by then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. She is the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was at that time negotiating the details of a giant stimulus bill with billions for transportation projects.
“Federal officials owned millions of dollars of stock in industries most affected by the pandemic and the government’s response. About 240 officials at health agencies and at the Pentagon, a key player in the vaccine rollout, reported owning a total of between $9 million and $28 million in stocks of drug, manufacturing and biotechnology companies that won federal contracts related to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, the Journal’s analysis found,” the paper reported.
The paper examined financial disclosure forms for 12,000 federal officials who reported about 11,600 trades in March of 2020 — about 44% more than any other month in the analysis.
O’Halleran said he’s outraged by the lack of action by House leadership following the string of disclosures about questionable congressional stock trading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!