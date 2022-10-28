Tom O'Halleran

“I cannot fathom why this body is rushing to the airport to catch flights home before voting on a commonsense, bipartisan measure to ban members from trading stocks—a proposal with broad bipartisan support, and huge buy-in from the American people, who want lawmakers held accountable."

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) 

 Peter Aleshire/

Rep. Tom O’Halleran this week issued a fresh blast at the failure of Congress to even debate a bill to ban stock trading by members of Congress.

“This is about more than money made unethically during the height of a global pandemic; it is about a complete breakdown of trust between the federal government and the American people.”

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

