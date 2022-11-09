Incumbent state Senator Wendy Rogers on Tuesday coasted to an easy victory over Flagstaff education activist Kyle Nitschke in a sprawling state legislative District 7, which includes all of Gila County.
State House Republicans incumbent David Cook (R-Globe) and Snowflake pastor David Marshall faced no opposition from Democrats in the Republican district.
The easy wins of the three candidates in District 7 did nothing to change the balance of power in the House or Senate — which will likely end up with the same narrow Republican majorities as before the election.
Redistricting moved Rim Country and the White Mountains into a new District 7, with a much bigger Republican advantage than the old District 6.
In fact, the main effect of the redistricting was the creation of even more safe seats for both parties. Only a handful of state House and Senate districts remain competitive. That’s clear from the large number of districts with no competition at all in the general election — or races like District 7 in which one party put up a token candidate with little chance of winning.
Republicans will likely keep margins of a vote or two in each chamber when the smoke clears — although a handful of races on Wednesday remained too close to call. It’s possible Democrats could still score some upsets, since most of the remaining uncounted ballots on Wednesday were in Maricopa County.
For instance, of the 30 state Senate seats, 13 are safe Republican seats, 12 are safe Democratic seats and five remain competitive. As of Wednesday, Democrats led in two of the five seats. This will likely produce a two-seat Republican margin in the Senate.
Odds are the same thing will happen in the state House. Democrats got their hopes up on election eve as their candidates jumped ahead in the five competitive districts, based on the mail-in ballots. Those hopes faded overnight — with Republicans ahead in most of those districts. As of Wednesday, it looked like the Republicans would maintain a one-seat advantage in the House.
However, many moderate Republicans decided not to run for re-election and have been replaced by Trump-endorsed Republicans — so the legislature could become more conservative despite the close margins.
Sen. Rogers, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and pilot, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and established a formidable fundraising machine, raising millions for a normally low-key senate race from a national mailing list. She has provoked national headlines with her unsupported claims the election was stolen. She was also censured by the Republican Senate for controversial posts on social media.
However, she got 63% of the vote in the general election, almost double Nitschke’s tally. In Gila County, she amassed 67% of the vote.
Marshall and Cook cruised through the general election, with no Democratic opponent.
Cook is a Globe rancher who has served several terms. A moderate Republican, he has focused on rural economic issues and avoided controversies about election fraud and harsh rhetoric.
Marshall, a Show Low pastor and former police officer, scored a surprise victory in the primary — beating out incumbent Pinal County Republican lawmaker John Fillmore. Marshall made several appearances in Payson. A genial, charming, preacher and Army veteran, Marshall embraced the unsupported claims the 2020 election was stolen, supported a ban on abortion and urged parents to take their children out of public schools to avoid having them indoctrinated by critical race theory and leftist ideas.
Rim Country was previously represented by Rep. Brenda Barton, who retired, and Rep. Walt Blackman, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination to challenge Rep. Tom O’Halleran in the redrawn Congressional District 2.
In Navajo and Apache counties, Mae Peshlakai and Tsosie Myron cruised to election in the new District 6, which was just as lopsidedly Democratic as neighboring District 7 was Republican. No Republicans bothered to run against them.
The Independent Redistricting Commission drew new district lines after the 2020 Census. The law required the commission to draw lines that protected minority voting rights and influence as well as creating competitive districts when possible. In practice, the commission gave priority to creating districts in which candidates who were Native Americans, Hispanics and blacks had a chance of winning, given past voting patterns. That ended up drawing lines that concentrated minorities in certain districts. Because minority voters have historically favored Democrats in Arizona, this had the overall effect of increasing the number of non-competitive districts overall.
