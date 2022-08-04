District 7 state Sen. Wendy Rogers easily won the Republican nomination, despite a challenge from Republican Sen. Kelly Townsend.
She will face education activist Kyle Nitschke in the general election, but the redrawn district has a Republican advantage.
The district includes all of Apache, Navajo and Gila counties as well as much of Coconino and Greenlee counties — and chunks of Yavapai and Pinal counties.
Rogers is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and Phoenix businesswoman, who has drawn national headlines throughout her tenure thanks to her ties to white nationalist groups, militia groups, provocative social media posts and insistence that the 2020 election was marked by widespread fraud, although no evidence has emerged to back that claim.
Rogers has been censured by the Senate for her social media posts and threats to “personally ruin” her Republican critics. The senate ethics committee dismissed an earlier claim of harassment by a staff member and declined to take action on two other subsequent claims concerning her social media posts.
Rogers has raised some $4 million, mostly in her first election and while she represented the old District 6. The campaign finance forms show she raised $249,000 in the new District 7 — but spent $1.2 million, presumably left over from her ongoing fundraising dating back to the last election. The most recent statement showed she had $716,000 cash on hand. Most of the money came from out-of-state via her national networks on social media sites. She has a home in Phoenix and a mobile home in Flagstaff. The mobile home was nearly drawn out of her district in redistricting — but a last-minute change moved the line just enough to include the mobile home park.
The same redistricting process moved Sen. Townsend out of her Apache Junction-Mesa based district. Townsend also vigorously supported the idea the 2020 election was stolen through widespread fraud, but generally lacked the inflammatory social media presence of Rogers. Townsend has served in the legislature for a decade and had originally planned to run for Congress, but withdrew when former President Trump refused to endorse her. She made a last-minute decision to run in the new state legislative District 7, bringing her into conflict with Rogers.
Rogers had Trump’s endorsement — which proved the decisive factor in Republican contests all up and down the ballot.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Townsend had a B.S. degree in human communications from Arizona State University as well as a master’s degree in infant and family practice. She has worked in a variety of jobs for U.S. Airways Group, Doula Program, Ashland Community Hospital La Clinica Del Valle and Miller’s Outpost — as well as owning her own business.
Townsend raised close to $50,000 for the race, but was swamped by Rogers’ national network.
The redrawn district gives Republicans a 21% advantage based on registration and past voting patterns, according to the Arizona Redistricting Commission. The population in the district is 71% white, 19% Hispanic and 5% Native American.
