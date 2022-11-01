A file photo of an accident Hellsgate responded to in its service area years ago. The rollover on Hwy. 260 and subsequent rear end accident had six fire fighters and a DPS officer to support the five out of area residents to help. Local fire districts need help. Without the passage of Proposition 310, they're threatened with closing their doors.
Proposition 310 would provide roughly $150 million a year for rural fire districts, but its struggling to gain support statewide, according to a recent poll by Data Orbital.
A poll shows 44% in favor and 42% opposed, with a whopping 12% undecided, just weeks before the Nov. 8 election.
The measure would add a small surcharge to the statewide sales tax to raise money for rural fire districts, like Timber Mesa, Pine-Strawberry and Hellsgate.
Those districts are supported mostly by local property taxes, but also respond frequently to traffic crashes on heavily traveled highways — which means they’re providing life-saving care to out-of-town residents who don’t contribute to their bottom line.
Many of those rural districts are struggling to survive, despite recent increases in property values. Many don’t have full staffing or a full complement of paramedics. Studies show that fire trucks with fewer than three crew members have trouble providing complex medical care and the firefighters are more prone to injuries trying to handle emergencies without enough manpower.
The proposition would increase the state sales tax by a tenth of a percent for the next 10 years.
Proposition 310 hasn’t gotten much attention in an election dominated by dead-heat races for statewide offices and furious reactions to abortion bans, immigration, inflation and unsupported claims of election fraud.
The Oct. 22 poll of 500 likely voters was commissioned by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, according to a Data Orbital release. It had a margin of error of 4%.
Pollster George Khalaf said, “With a significant number of ballot propositions for voters to weigh this November, Prop. 310 has not gotten as much attention as others. Two weeks into early voting and less than two weeks until election day, we are seeing the “Yes” side significantly under the 50% threshold. The 12% of voters who are undecided will need to strongly tilt in the “Yes” side’s favor in order for this measure to prevail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!