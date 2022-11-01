Hellsgate accident roundup file photo

A file photo of an accident Hellsgate responded to in its service area years ago. The rollover on Hwy. 260 and subsequent rear end accident had six fire fighters and a DPS officer to support the five out of area residents to help. Local fire districts need help. Without the passage of Proposition 310, they're threatened with closing their doors. 

 By Michele Nelson Roundup Staff Reporter

Proposition 310 would provide roughly $150 million a year for rural fire districts, but its struggling to gain support statewide, according to a recent poll by Data Orbital.

A poll shows 44% in favor and 42% opposed, with a whopping 12% undecided, just weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

