Arizona voters just aren’t sure what to do.
By the end of the week, no one could call the election for or against Proposition 310 — although the tally at that point showed 52% of voters opposed.
The measure would create a new sales tax that adds 0.1% to the sales tax for the next 20 years. The money collected would go to a Fire District Safety Fund that supports about 150 fire districts in the state. Most of those are rural fire districts that cover huge areas. Estimates indicate the tax would generate $100 million.
As of Thursday, the “yes” vote stood at 48.25%, compared to 51.75% for the no vote.
The measure did much better in Gila County, receiving 51.3% of the vote.
Hellsgate Fire Chief Morey Morris has an idea why voters hesitated to support the measure.
“I think that many people are torn about paying additional taxes,” he said.
He believes most people in the state didn’t understand the financial constraints the legislature has imposed on fire districts. The districts rely on property taxes. The only way to make more is to have more development. In a rural area like Star Valley and Pine, that’s limited.
Morris found even his neighbors didn’t understand the plight of rural fire districts.
“I gave them about five minutes worth of what is happening with the financial situation with Arizona fire districts, especially mine. After the explanation, both said they were going to vote for 310,” he said.
But an election is no time to bring the public up to speed on the issue.
“I think if we had another week to educate more people, there would be a different outcome,” said Morris.
Waterwheel chief Ron Sattelmaier is pretty sure there’s no reason to continue holding out hope Proposition 310 will pass.
“As for why it failed, I am sure there were many reasons and I really cannot speculate why,” he said.
His district is so financially strapped he can only afford to have one fireman/EMT on call during each shift. The rough roads around his fire department in Whispering Pines and surrounding communities have rattled his equipment so badly duct tape and wire don’t work anymore. It desperately needs replacing, but he doesn’t see that happening soon.
“Of course, the matter of being able to replace apparatus that are more than 30 years old is off the table for now as is the hiring of additional staff,” he said.
If 310 doesn’t pass, Morris can’t predict if fire districts will close, but he can see “more reductions in service delivery.”
Sattelmaier is more resigned.
“As far as the effects on our fire district, we will still continue to provide the same services to our customers as we are currently providing,” he said. “We will still struggle with a lack of manpower to deliver those services, but we will get the job done.”
If 310 passes, Morris said the relief would be soon.
“The change would occur on the 1st of January, 2023 and the first distribution of funds would be at the end of each year,” he said.
