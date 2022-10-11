After a long, quiet spell, the culture wars have come to Payson schools.
The candidates forum before the Payson Tea Party last week revealed a sharp divide between four of the five candidates for two seats on the Payson school board.
Incumbent board member Joanne Conlin and rancher and parent activist Katy Taylor lined up on one side of the divide — defending schools and teachers, opposing arming teachers on campus, favoring programs like AVID to teach kids life skills, supporting the property tax override that provides 10% of the district’s budget and defending the four-day school week.
Challengers Michael Heather and Elvia Guerrero maintained that public schools have failed in delivering their core product — students ready to get jobs and function as citizens. They favored guns, drug-sniffing dogs and tougher security measures on campus, an end to non-academic extracurricular programs, elimination of the budget override money, the four-day school week and most of the pandemic precautions the district adopted under state law. They both also want to eliminate athletic fees.
Candidate Susan Ward did not take part in the forum.
However, all five candidates are slated to participate in another forum scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the Payson High School Auditorium. Kiwanis, the Rim Country Chamber of Commerce and Rotary sponsor that forum.
At the recent debate, the Tea Party board picked the questions, which focused mostly on the culture war issues that have roiled other school districts in the past year. Some candidates appeared to have advanced copies of the questions — but most did not. Payson schools slid through the pandemic without the kinds of contentious meetings, personal attacks and rumor-based debate that embroiled some districts in the Valley. The Payson school board meetings remained calm and positive and marked by 5-0 board votes right through the pandemic.
So here’s a look at the candidates based both on their opening and closing statements and their answers to some of the key questions.
Katy Taylor said she’s a sixth generation Gila County resident with kids in the school district. “I’m a parent. I grew up in this school. My mother taught in this school. Parents and community members — they understand me. They know I’m an open person — and they can come up and talk to me — even students. I’m involved a lot with the sports kids — CTE and different things. I just want to represent everybody in the community.
Elvia Guerrero said she’s an X-ray technician who said she was fired from the Banner Payson Medical Center for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. She said she would bring that same moral integrity to the school board. She noted she “100%” disagreed with the health department rules the schools followed when it came to making students wear masks, the halt to in-person learning and other measures. “One thing that got me to run was when a friend of mine said her 12-year-old son had been told by his teacher he did not have to follow the faith or political positions of his parents — without anybody watching the child, without anybody witnessing the conversation. I don’t think it’s my responsibility to raise anybody’s kids. I don’t think it’s the teacher’s responsibility. You have a product (students) that businesses and colleges are wanting to take in. I think children deserve better than being taught what to think.”
Joanne Conlin said she has 40 years of management experience in human resources and finance. She said the pandemic produced “tumultuous and unprecedented times” for the district but that “we are now back on track with a wonderful team helping us. We’re pushing forward this year — our graduation rate was 81% — so we’re doing better and that’s exciting. I’m an individual who pushes for good data to make well-informed decisions. I strongly believe in maintaining a contingency fund to protect against the unexpected. I’d like to continue the work I’ve started.”
Michael Heather said he spent 23 years as a board member for a national sports organization and has worked as a disaster responder for the Red Cross. He observed “the one, single product of a school district is well-prepared, productive members of society. Currently, 70% are failing a simple proficiency test, 68% graduate high school. We also have an unspoken secret — problems with drugs in school. Part of it is what the students bring to school, part of it is what the school gives out. The five-day week needs to come back — and traditional courses need to come back taught by actual teachers.” He said “traditional” education has worked for 3,000 years — but U.S. education has been in decline ever since the establishment of the U.S. Department of Education in the 1980s.
Heather was apparently citing some of the scores in math in some of the upper grades. In addition, the graduation rate bottomed out at 68% at the height of the pandemic, but last May rebounded to 81%. It’s unclear what drugs he thinks the district is providing to students.
And here’s a sampling of how they handled the questions, with each candidate answering all the questions.
Question: Should teachers carry guns in class? What is your opinion of discipline — and should police bring in drug-sniffing dogs into the schools?
Taylor: Teachers shouldn’t have guns on campus — except perhaps in a lockbox. Police can use drug-sniffing dogs — but only if there’s evidence enough to justify the use of the dog in a specific case.
Guerrero: Teachers should have guns, if they go through training. The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas proved that the police cannot arrive fast enough to stop a mass shooting. Any staff member that wants to go through training should have a gun “so they’re not sitting ducks.” She said if the district posted signs on campus saying the staff is armed “the shooter is going to go to the next easy target — which probably is Walmart.” She said she wasn’t sure about drug-sniffing dogs on campus — noting that some students carry Tylenol, which could presumably trigger the dog.
Conlin: She favored the current policy, which prohibits guns on campus. She said she has confidence that the Payson Police Department and the armed school resource officers on campus would respond “very quickly.” She said the school is currently undergoing a threat assessment process, which includes training with the school resource officers and better security for campus entrances. She said she only favors drug-sniffing dogs if there’s a “reasonable suspicion” of illegal activity.
Heather: “Absolfreakinglutely.” He said the current system isn’t working as evidenced by the increase in school shootings. “Instead of hunkering down, kids should run away,” he said — and he agreed that arming teachers would deter shooters. However, he offered a “qualified yes” on drug-sniffing dogs, saying calling in the dogs would depend on suspecting they would find “some sort of drug on some particular person or group.”
Question: Should the district remove extracurricular social learning modules outside the regular curriculum — and “woke” side presentations, which the district is encouraged to implement?
The state has barred critical race theory (CRT) in K-12 schools, which Payson has never taught. Payson has adopted the AVID program, a national set of materials and classroom techniques to help students develop real-world skills, including decision making, critical thinking and the ability to work well with other people. The district also sometimes has assemblies and sessions that touch on decision making and relationships.
Guerrero: “You’re talking about social, emotional learning or critical race theory, which they’re not going to be starting in any curriculum.” She said she opposes class time spent on anything outside the core academic subjects — except perhaps music. Mostly, she took the question as an opening to criticize the use of computers loaded with educational programs that decrease one-on-one interaction with the teacher. “I do think woke agendas should be exiled,” she concluded to applause.
Conlin: “Payson does not have anything to do with CRT” in accord with state law. “If you’re talking about social-emotional learning, I feel that teaching children respect, empathy and how to deal with their emotions so they’re not attacking another individual is valuable. The more they are exposed to and learn — I think that’s great. I do trust the staff to come up with things that our students need.”
Heather: “Extracurricular social learning should be left up to the parents. The children themselves work things out pretty well if they are not masked up on campus. That was a huge mistake. Wokeness is just a stupid idea — that people can stand in judgment of you just because they disagree with you.”
Taylor: She said the district’s not including CRT in the curriculum — but does include valuable programs outside of purely academic classes. “I’m kind of torn in the middle of it. You have kids that don’t have a great family home. I was shocked when talking to a counselor at how many kids need a lot of help. They don’t have dual parents at home. They have to be taught certain things — it’s a very tough subject on bringing emotional learning into the school. It takes a community to raise a kid — I think it does.”
A later question focused on AVID training for 74 school employees at a “posh resort” in San Diego. Guerrero and Heather mocked the training and the expenditure. Conlin and Taylor supported it. The MHA Foundation provided money for the training as part of its support for implementing the AVID program.
Question: What is your opinion about the 10% or 15% (increase in the district’s budget) district tax budget override election to get more money when the state of Arizona supposedly distributes 50% of its budget to the school districts?
Conlin: She strongly supported continuation of the override, which the district uses to reduce class sizes, provide facilities and support other programs. “It takes more than the $4,800 per student the state gives us. We’re 48th in funding per pupil in the United States. That’s terrible. We should do better for them. The override is necessary to maintain what we have right now. If people say, ‘Hey, the school isn’t doing well.’ Remember, it requires resources. Money. And people.” She said the district urgently needs the override money and “the state needs to step up what they fund each child.”
Heather: He maintained that last year every school district in the state violated the Constitution, an apparent reference to schools hitting their spending limit — which the legislature lifted for one year. Schools will likely hit the limit again this year — which could trigger deep cuts. He said the voter-approved property tax surcharge that funds the override “is absolutely not necessary for you or anybody. The district has plenty of money. They have enough money to build a swimming pool if they want to.” He also maintained the state spends 70% of its money on education, not 50%.
The Arizona Center for Economic Progress says that in fiscal 2023 the state spent $6.9 billion of its $15.8 billion general fund on K-12 education — that’s about 43%. The state spent another $1.1 billion on universities, which works out to 17%. (https://azeconcenter.org/state-budget-101/).
Taylor: “I think the override is needed.” She said the state doesn’t provide enough funding to cover the core needs of the students without the override money, which is an increase in the property tax approved by voters every five years. “It takes more than just paying the teachers.”
Guerrera: She said the legislature increased education spending over three years enough to give teachers a 20% raise, but suggested the teachers “saw only 5% of that money.” She added, “you have to do your homework — you can see how many students there are. Around 17 per class. And you can see the administrator. It can be a janitor. It can be anything. Figure out and get the details of where the money is being spent before asking for more money,” she said to applause.
(Payson schools gave teachers a 20.5% raise with the extra money the legislature provided. The Arizona Auditor General’s analysis of the district’s budget concluded 56% goes to classroom functions, 5% to instruction support, 9% to student support, 9% to administration, 4% to transportation, 5% to food service and 12% to plant operations. The district spends about $11,900 per student from all sources — about 4% less than the statewide average and 45% less than the national average. The teacher-student ratio includes special education classes, intervention teachers and everyone with a teaching credential.)
Question: Why does Payson Unified School District have to charge students who play sports ($200 per student with a max of $400 per family) and why do coaches need to fundraise?
Conlin: “You do have to charge something — we only have so much money in our coffers. We’re trying to make it so student athletics don’t have to fundraise anymore. But there is only so much money and student achievement is first. Sports are extremely important — but we just can’t do it all”
Guerrera: “I don’t know why they have to pay for their sports — and that’s my answer.”
Taylor: “I’ve had the exact same question for years. We probably shouldn’t be charging. Sports are extremely important in our household. I’m willing to pay the $200 because he’s getting more out of that than a lot of other stuff. You’re investing in your kids.”
Heather: “I don’t want to say it — but ‘corruption’ comes to mind. There’s a corrupt ... There’s a really vile feeling I get when I hear that students have to pay just to be on a sports team.”
