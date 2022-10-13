All the Payson school board candidates want to boost the graduation rate and offer students more career and technical classes.
However, two of the five also want to slash the district’s budget by at least 10% along with other significant cuts — mostly in the ranks of administrators and support staff.
A forum involving all five candidates vying for two seats offered a range of ideas in a thoughtful, courteous joint appearance last week, cosponsored by the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country.
Candidates Michael Heather and Elvia Guerrero both said the school district has failed to produce students who are ready for either college or the workforce. They both also said they oppose voter approval of the budget override, which provides the 2,400-student district with 10% of its budget.
The other three candidates, Joanne Conlin, Katy Taylor and Susan Ward, supported the property tax override, which they viewed as essential to improving test scores and career classes.
Arizona ranks about 48th in per-student spending — roughly 40% below the national average. The state has among the lowest teacher salaries and largest class sizes in the nation — but also spends a lower share of its budget on administration than the national average.
Incumbent board member Joanne Conlin stressed the progress the district has made in recovering from the disruptions of the pandemic by increasing the graduation rate and beginning the recovery in test scores. She also praised the addition of new programs, like AVID training in life skills and dual-enrollment college classes — both strongly supported by the MHA Foundation.
“I’ve been on the school board for four years,” said Conlin. “I’m very proud of the work the board and the district has done. We’re committed to making PUSD a safe place for our children — and giving our students the tools and resources they need for a successful future. I know we have challenges. I want to be part of that.”
Katy Taylor also largely supported the efforts the district has made, but stressed the need for additional resources. She said her major contribution lies in her relationships with parents and advocacy for the students.
“I’ve lived here my whole life,” said Taylor. “I went to this school district. I want to bring awareness to parents and to the administration. Too many administrators put parents down and we have to ensure parents have confidence in our teachers and our administrators. At times, we have failed to have that communication.”
Susan Ward struck something of a middle ground. She said the district must do more to increase test scores to prepare students for the workplace.
“My husband and I moved to Payson three years ago. My goals are to build the academic excellence that our students are capable of — and put the emphasis on post-graduation success. We need to prepare our students to enter the workforce.”
Michael Heather harshly criticized the district’s performance, maintaining it has plenty of money but hasn’t spent it wisely. He wants deep cuts in the budget, higher test scores, return to a five-day school week and the elimination of fees for playing sports.
“Most of you should know when it comes to the assessment tests that our students failed miserably. The current board wants to help them get to almost average instead of actually being good at it. I’d like to see the graduation rate get to 100% instead of 81%, which is stated, and the 68% that is proven. It needs to change.”
He was apparently referring to the difference between the reported graduation rate of 68% two years ago during the pandemic and the 81% graduation rate reported this year, with the return of in-person classes.
Guerrero said education remains the key to success in America — but Payson is failing its students.
“The reason I’m running is that our children and students need to be qualified intellectually and competently to be able to be out in the business world and the college world. We as a country are not number one academically. We’re in the high 30s. We were number one. We used to be number one. That’s why people immigrate here. The fact that students abroad are coming to our country — our students don’t stand a chance.”
So here’s a sampling of how the five candidates replied to some questions, selected by the debate sponsors. All the candidates got copies of the questions before the start of the 90-minute forum, which drew more than 100 people.
Question: How do you view the MHA Foundation, the Mogollon Sporting Association and the RVN3 Foundation, which are among the biggest community supporters of the district?
Ward said it’s “wonderful when you can partner with businesses in the community.” She praised MHA’s support for dual-enrollment college courses and AVID, which teaches students’ life and career skills.
Taylor offered praise for all three organizations, especially the support for sports programs.
Heather praised support for sports programs, but blasted the $200-per sport fee the district charges. He said he didn’t know much about RVN3, but said “MHA is a somewhat secretive organization and they only take credit for things when they give a little money out.”
Guerrero praised the organizations but said “we owe it to every one of these organizations as to the product we’re giving them — not just sports. I think we need to focus more on their academics rather than parade the success of our students with sports.”
Conlin: “These three groups are absolutely wonderful and marvelous.” She added that the MHA Foundation this year made it possible for the district to offer greatly expanded summer school programs to help students make up ground lost during the pandemic. The MHA Foundation has invested more than $500,000 in supporting AVID and summer school.
Question: How can the district address the shortage of bus drivers, which has forced the district to drop several routes?
Taylor: “that’s a tough job.” She suggested kids on the bus were too often loud and disrespectful.
Heather: The district has too many buses. Replace many of the full-sized buses with smaller vans, so the drivers don’t need commercial drivers license.
Guerrero: Re-evaluate the routes and eliminate some based on the cost per student.
Conlin: The district has already assessed the routes and eliminated some, but still most provide service in a huge, lightly populated attendance area. The district should “think outside the box” about how to recruit and retain drivers — including combining driving with other jobs to provide full-time work and minimize split shifts.
Ward: Do a better job of surveying drivers to understand the high turnover rate, then address their concerns.
Question: As a school board member, what’s your greatest strength in supporting community, students and staff?
Guerrero: “Definitely not increasing taxes or supporting overrides. A lot of things sound pretty — very fluffy and very nice — but the reality is that we’re about to enter a crisis as a country ... I will be holding myself to a higher standard in taking care of your money.”
Conlin: Stressed her years in human resources and corporate budgeting and her passion for transparency and accountability.
Ward: “My strength would be that I have advocated for more than 25 years for children and in the court system and I learned how to bring together parents, counselors and students.” She promised to “bring in new and innovative ideas.”
Heather: “I know how to say no to bad ideas ... we’re turning out kids that just can’t do the job yet. I will watch your hard-earned money as if it were my own.”
Question: The district’s graduation rate in May was 81% and the workforce (and college) participation rate was 93%. What would you do to improve those figures?
Guerrera: “One on one teaching is something that’s vital for kids to be able to thrive in life. The remedial group, the gifted, all that needs to be re-evaluated.” Computers and the internet “should be used as a tool, but never as a replacement for a teacher and classroom time — one-on-one learning.
Ward: The graduation rate has improved, but the English proficient rate for 10th graders was just 21%. “Our students are not thinking about their future. We need to capture their attention and imagination” through things like stronger career and technical education. “These programs are underutilized — we’re even having trouble filling the classes.”
Taylor: “We really need to push some of the CTE classes — kids need to learn there are different careers ... AVID is a great program for these kids.”
Heather: “Any math majors out here? Anyone know what PEMDAS is? The order of operations for mathematics. What about the 19% who did not graduate? We’re talking about the people who graduate and we’re going to force them to do something, whether they want to or not. Maybe the 7% don’t feel like working. They don’t feel like going to school. Maybe they’re in France for an extended vacation. The issue is the 19% who have not graduated — what are we going to do to help them?”
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
