Sen. Kelly

Demcoratic Sen. Mark Kelly held a press conference today after his projected win over Republican Blake Masters, with his wife former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords at his side. 

 Howard Fisher

PHOENIX -- Sen. Mark Kelly promised to "put our state ahead of politics'' as he thanked supporters Saturday for electing him to a full six-year term.

In a victory speech in the courtyard of a Mexican cafe in Phoenix, Kelly repeatedly invoked the name of John McCain whose seat he was elected to in 2020 to fill the last two years of McCain's term after he died in office. Kelly, whose campaign barely mentioned he was a Democrat, said he is following the "legacy of building bridges'' of McCain, a Republican, who was known for bucking party orthodoxy.

