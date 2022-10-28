State Sen. Wendy Rogers has continued to operate a fundraising juggernaut in state Senate District 7, dwarfing the efforts of challenger Kyle Nitschke.
Rogers has raised $385,000 and spent $1.8 million in her bid to win in the redistricted state Senate District 7, which includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Rogers went into the campaign with a huge war chest raised during the two years she represented District 6, before the Independent Redistricting Commission changed the boundaries. The seat went from having a narrow Republican majority to having a huge Republican advantage. She had previously raised $2.8 million and spent $1 million while representing District 6 — most of it from a national donor base.
As a result, Rogers had a cash balance of $277,000 going into the final month before the election — a huge amount for a state senate race.
Outside groups have spent $50,000 trying to unseat her, according to the secretary of state statement. Those groups don’t have to disclose their donors, due to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United. Proposition 211 on the Arizona November ballot would require disclosure of spending and donors by such “dark money” independent groups.
Nitschke is a Clean Elections candidate, which means he qualified for state funding. So far, he has income of $49,000 and has spent $33,000. He had just $16,000 cash on hand, according to the most recent campaign finance report on file with the Arizona Secretary of State. The Clean Elections system is funded by a voluntary donation included on the state’s income tax forms.
District 7 now has such a lopsided Republican advantage that no Democrats bothered to seek either of the two House seats in the districts, which includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. Globe Republican David Cook and Show Low minister David Marshall won the Republican primary and face only write-in ballot opposition in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!