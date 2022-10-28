State Sen. Wendy Rogers has continued to operate a fundraising juggernaut in state Senate District 7, dwarfing the efforts of challenger Kyle Nitschke.

Rogers has raised $385,000 and spent $1.8 million in her bid to win in the redistricted state Senate District 7, which includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.

