Wendy Rogers

State Senator Wendy Rogers offer a staunch defense of taxpayer funded vouchers for private school tuition and home schooling at a recent closed meeting of the Payson Tea Party.

 DJ Craig/

State Sen. Wendy Rogers recently spoke at a Payson Tea Party and the core of her speech revolved around her close relationships with the Republican statewide slate, including former newscaster Kari Lake, running for governor, former prosecutor Abe Hamadeh, running for attorney general and state lawmaker Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state.

Like Rogers, they have all played a prominent role in the claim that the 2020 election was marked by widespread fraud.

