State Sen. Wendy Rogers recently spoke at a Payson Tea Party and the core of her speech revolved around her close relationships with the Republican statewide slate, including former newscaster Kari Lake, running for governor, former prosecutor Abe Hamadeh, running for attorney general and state lawmaker Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state.
Like Rogers, they have all played a prominent role in the claim that the 2020 election was marked by widespread fraud.
The Roundup obtained a recording of her remarks on which this story is based.
Rogers was elected to the state legislature two years ago representing District 6, which then included Northern Gila County. After redistricting, she ended up in the new District 7, which includes all of Gila County, but stretches from Flagstaff, to the White Mountains and south into portions of Pinal County. She handily won the primary – and now faces a challenge by Democrat Kyle Nitschke, a Flagstaff educator and education activist.
The portion of Roger’s talk that touched most directly on state issues came with her strong endorsement of school vouchers, which give parents taxpayer money to cover the cost of private school tuition or home schooling. Four years ago, lawmakers made almost all students eligible for the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, instead of just those in failing schools or special education students who couldn’t get the services they needed. Voters repealed that expansion in a referendum. This session, lawmakers again expanded the voucher program. Opponents are again gathering signatures for a referendum to repeal the expansion.
“We passed a very important bill that makes Arizona the most educationally friendly state in America,” said Rogers, “where each student gets $7,000 for his parents to decide where he goes to school. It costs almost $14,000 for the state of Arizona to send a student to the public school. So you’re getting extra cash. Don’t let the left – the Save our Schools – you mean Save Our Teachers Unions – fool you. I’ve been out protesting, holding signs in Flagstaff (against the referendum). I’ve had some pretty dicey things yelled in my face. You’re Wendy Rogers….What do you do when you say that to your face?”
The size of the voucher varies depending on whether students fall into certain categories, like if they have a disability. The vouchers average of $7,000 per student without special needs and about $15,000 for each special needs student. The US Census Bureau reports that Arizona spends $8,785 per student – the 49th lowest total in the nation.
The vouchers cover about 90% of the state’s per-student funding, so a little less than the state would spend if the same student attended a district school. However, public school advocates say the system drains enrollment from public schools – but doesn’t reduce the overhead for things like facilities. Moreover, the system provides no financial or academic accountability for the private schools or the home schooling parents who receive the money. The vouchers cover only about one half to one third of the tuition of most private schools in Arizona and historically have gone mostly to families rich enough to pay the difference.
The vouchers represent one major difference between Rogers and Nitshke.
The rest of Rogers’ talk focused on her national network of support, the importance of supporting Lake, Finchem and Hamadah and her clashes with her critics.
The retired Air Force Lt. Colonel and pilot said she frequently attends conferences and gatherings nationally where she’s praised for insisting the election was stolen and attacking Democrats and the “left.”
“So these are wonderful relationships we have as Americans – as military, as family, as parents. We have to preserve them. This is why I am called to serve you. I don’t work for the government. I don’t work for the senate president. And I don’t work for lobbyists. I work for you. I get a lot of pushback down at the capitol – I’m not especially popular down there. I don’t take to them. I heard a few things throughout the primary – like ‘oh that Wendy Rogers – she takes donations from all over the country.’ I sure do. All 50 states. Because they don’t have a Wendy Rogers. Never one penny from a lobbyist or a PAC. And I’m proud of that. That’s America.”
She said in her travels “there were so many state legislators equivalent to me in other states who came up to me and said, ‘you’re Wendy Rogers. We had our elections stolen this summer’… Republican states. Kentucky, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma, numerous states our people came up to me. They looked me in the eye. And said, ‘we’re counting on you in Arizona to right the ship of state back on track and eradicate the corruption… you get your election freely and fairly accomplished.’
“We worked with Kari Lake because she’s strong and unequivocal and does not back down. You’re so lucky you have these fabulous candidates running – Tom Horne (Superintendent of Education), Abe Hamadah, Mark Finchem – and our two federal candidates – Eli Crane for congress. And Blake Masters for US senate.”
She said the Democrats will once again try to steal the election for fear of Lake and Hamadah, who have vowed to dramatically change the way the state conducts elections.
She recalled passing Hamadah on the highway and texting him to suggest he tell her when he had campaign events – so she can support him.
“Her texted back and said, “I can’t announce where my events are. There have been too many threats. I said, ‘I can relate. Someone‘s in jail right now. DPS has arrested them. My point is – I can’t be too careful. Abe can’t be too careful. Keri can’t be too careful. And Finchem – I’ve known him for a long time. These guys are not politicians. These are hard scrabble Americans who love their country and who are putting it on the line. We’re hanging by a real thin thread. How can the federal government be getting away with what they’re getting away with? We have no control over them. They’re out of control.
“This is on us to assert our power and authority as the state of Arizona – the state’s rights mindset. If we don’t get into our school boards and make sure our grandchildren and children are taught property – we lose.”
She said the Republican establishment represented by politicians like Gov. Doug Ducey, has tried to stop Keri Lake and other outspoken Trump-endorsed candidates. “That was a gross miscalculation by the swamp,” she said.
