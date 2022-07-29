State Senator Wendy Rogers headed into the final week of her Republican primary battle for her redrawn District 7 seat with a huge financial advantage — and a growing string of ethics complaints.
She also got a big boost from her appearance at a rally in Prescott by former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed her.
Rogers is up against Sen. Kelly Townsend, who also ended up in the redrawn State Legislative District 7 — which includes all of Gila, Navajo and Apache counties.
Whoever wins the Republican primary will face education activist Kyle Nitschke, the only Democrat running in the district. However, the district now has such a big Republican registration advantage that the winner of the Republican primary has probably got the seat sewn up.
Rogers has already been censured by the Republican Senate for her social media posts, including one saying she would destroy the careers of her critics. The senate ethics committee is also investigating one of her social media posts saying “Fed Boy summer has started in Buffalo” after a white racist drove to a supermarket in a black neighborhood and killed 10 people, wounding three others.
The latest ethics complaint directed at Rogers came from QAnon supporter Ron Watkins, who is seeking the Republican nomination in overlapping Congressional District 2 — currently represented by Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran.
Watkins’ notarized complaint cited six alleged ethical violations, including a social media post he maintains represented a threat on his life. Rogers’ message on her Telegram group in February read, “Dear Groyper army, please hit Ron Watkins. Love, Wendy.”
Groyper is a white nationalist group associated with Nick Fuentes, a prominent white nationalist leader long supported by Rogers.
Watkins complaint said “as an Asian-American, I am now concerned about my safety, as I believe that someone in this group would interpret this posting to mean a ‘hit’ on my life. This careless attack on me should not go unnoticed and she should be held accountable.”
Watkins also said Rogers’ engaged in unacceptable anti-Semitic messaging when she posted a picture that suggested she’d shot a rhino, with the Jewish Star of David superimposed in the carcass. “Rino” is also a term for “Republican in Name Only.”
“The message is clearly that the Conservative Political Action Committee is run by Jewish RINOs and that she has shot and killed it,” said Watkins’ complaint.
Watkins is widely reported to have played a leading role in the development of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims top elected, Satan-worshiping Democrats are running an international pedophile ring and seeking to control the nation’s politics and media. But apparently Sen. Rogers’ rhetoric proved too extreme even for Watkins.
His complaint was initially rejected by the Ethics Committee because it wasn’t notarized, but was then refiled.
Meanwhile, Rogers has also gotten into a feud with Gila County Republican Party Chair Gary Morris, mostly concerning issues festering since her 2020 defeat of longtime Snowflake Sen. Sylvia Allen. Those issues involved whether Rogers legally lived in the district and her penchant for claiming endorsements from top Republicans that they then denied having offered.
The Gila County Republican Party in the last election expressed concern about Rogers’ “legal residence and her campaign ethics” in her run against Sylvia Allen. The party rarely takes sides in a primary fight, but in this case put out a release noting that Rogers has a 3,000-square-foot home and business in Tempe as well as a 600-square-foot trailer in Flagstaff. She claims both addresses as a permanent residence. State law requires state lawmakers to live in the district they represent.
Rogers struck back, posting that “Gary Morris is the WORST county GOP Chairman in Arizona. Replace this loser communist plant immediately!”
Morris is the former Pine-Strawberry Fire Department fire chief and a longtime figure in GOP politics in northern Arizona. He has helped engineer a big increase in Republican registration in Gila County, which some years ago had more Democrats than Republicans.
Roger’s willingness to attack Republican critics resulted in her first censure by the Arizona Senate in March 2022. The censure revolved around her appearance before the American First Political Action Conference, which is associated with White Nationalist Nick Fuentes. She made comments regarding the use of “public gallows” for “traitors” that appeared to include Republican critics. As criticism of her rhetoric rose, she said, “I will personally destroy the career of any Republican who partakes in the gaslighting of me simply because of the color of my skin or opinion about a war I don’t want to send our kids to die in.”
She had also been sharply critical of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “globalist Soros puppet,” a reference to George Soros, a Democratic megadonor.
The Senate also asked the Ethics Committee to determine whether Rogers violated senate ethics standards when she posted a message after a white supremacist with an assault-style rifle killed 10 people in a Buffalo market, most of them black. Rogers posted, “Fed boy, summer has started in Buffalo.” This was taken to suggest that the shooting was actually set up by the federal government. Fuentes also suggested the Buffalo shooting was a federal “false flag” operation.
She has said her remarks were taken out of context and eventually also said she condemned the violence in Buffalo.
Nonetheless, Rogers retains a huge financial advantage.
Kelly Townsend has raised about $111,000 and spent about $65,000 as of the most recent campaign finance report on file with the Arizona Secretary of State. Townsend and Kelly have similar positions on the unsupported idea that the last election was marked by by widespread fraud as well as a central concern with illegal immigration. However, Townsend has maintained better relationships with most other state lawmakers and local Republican officials. She was redistricted out of the Valley-based District 16 into the redrawn District 7 – and so isn’t well known in the northern reaches of the new district.
By contrast, Rogers has raised some $4 million – mostly from out-of-state donors, including a few megadonors. Most of that money was raised in the 2020 campaign, with much of it going to consultants and fundraising – including her nephew. In the most recent period, she’s raised $249,000 and spent $1.3 million. That leaves her with $716,000 in the bank as of the last campaign statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!