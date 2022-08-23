Sen. Wendy Rogers certainly has a knack for riling folks up.
Most recently, she expressed sympathy for Alex Jones, after a jury awarded $49 million to a family that lost a child in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shootings.
Jones repeatedly claimed on his right wing Infowars website that the shooting was a “hoax” staged by “actors.”
Sen. Rogers wrote online, “It’s wrong what they did to Alex Jones. He should be able to criticize the official story anytime he wants. I hope he appeals the verdicts because the kangaroo courts already made him guilty before the trials started. Americans should help cover his bills. Sick of censorship!”
Sen. Rogers did not reply to an email request for comment on the post before press time.
The remark set off a fresh round of criticism of the controversial retired Air Force Lt. Colonel who is just finishing her first term in the Arizona state Senate, representing Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Arizona Republic columnist EJ Montini wrote, “Jones wasn’t criticizing an official story. He was lying about the murder of children. He was not censored. Each of us is free to say whatever we want. But there can be legal ramifications to lies.
“None of Rogers’ crudeness or idiocy is surprising. She is a hate- and conspiracy-spreading Oath Keeper and friend of white nationalist Nick Fuentes. This is the woman who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “a globalist puppet for Soros and the Clintons” and claimed that “half of the combat footage” taken in the city of Kyiv was “a video game.”
Rogers has raised millions from a national donor base, partly as a result of her penchant for controversy. She currently represents District 6, but is running in the redrawn District 7, which includes most of the former District 6.
Rogers handily defeated Sen. Kelly Townsend in the just-concluded Republican Primary. Townsend was redistricted into District 7.
Rogers faces education advocate and community organizer Kyle Nitschke in the general election. Republicans have a roughly 20% advantage – so it’s considered a safe Republican seat.
Rogers has been censured by the Senate once for social media posts and investigated several other times, without a recommendation for action by the Senate Ethics Committee investigators.
The lawsuit against Jones for his repeated claims the shootings were a faked government conspiracy represented a rare setback for institutionalized disinformation campaigns on the Internet. Jones has made millions on his platforms peddling conspiracy theories. Reportedly, at the peak of his popularity, he was making $800,000 a day from his site.
The families who sued said they’d been harassed and threatened by people who believed his repeated claims.
Congress has exempted Internet platform from the libel laws that apply to newspapers, magazines, televisions stations and other media outlets. People who have been damaged or libeled can sue the individual who posted the statements – but not the platforms like Google, Facebook or U-Tube that carry the statements. By contrast, newspapers can be held legally responsible for deliberately false, damaging and malicious statements they print – even in opinion page columns. The laws protect fair comment on public issues and inadvertent mistakes in writing about public issues – even if they’re damaging.
Jones represented the rare case of a conspiracy advocate on the Internet with enough money to make a lawsuit plausible.
Jones ultimately admitted the mass murders at the Connecticut elementary school in 2012 were “100 percent real.” However, that admission came only after emails accidentally released by his lawyer proved Jones had lied under oath repeatedly, while also withholding evidence.
The jury ordered Jones to pay $4 million in compensatory damages and $45 million in punitive damages to Lewis and Neil Heslin, whose six-year-old son was among the 20 children and six educators killed.
Jones on Infowars in 2015 said, “Sandy Hook is synthetic, completely fake with actors, in my view, manufactured.”
Jones has also maintained that the 9/11 attacks were carried out by the government. He also claimed the 2020 Presidential election was stolen as a result of massive fraud – a claim Sen. Rogers has repeatedly supported.
Jones was ultimately barred from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms, but Infowars is still broadcast on many radio stations and its website gets millions of visitors a month.
Jones filed for bankruptcy after the jury’s verdict.
