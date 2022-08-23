Wendy Rogers

 “It’s wrong what they did to Alex Jones. He should be able to criticize the official story anytime he wants. I hope he appeals the verdicts because the kangaroo courts already made him guilty before the trials started. Americans should help cover his bills. Sick of censorship!”

online post by Sen. Wendy Rogers

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

Sen. Wendy Rogers certainly has a knack for riling folks up.

Most recently, she expressed sympathy for Alex Jones, after a jury awarded $49 million to a family that lost a child in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shootings.

