State Sen. Wendy Rogers issued a fresh fundraising appeal based on unsubstantiated allegations of ongoing election fraud — fresh off word she’ll head the state Senate Elections Committee when the new legislature convenes.
Rogers sent her national list of donors a series of fundraising appeals keyed to the challenges of the Nov. 8 election results by several statewide candidates who suffered narrow losses.
The questions center on Maricopa County, were faint ink on ballot-printing machines at polling places forced some voters to go to other precincts to cast their vote. It’s unclear how many voters turned away at the initial polling place failed to ultimately vote.
In Cochise County, two members of the board of supervisors refused to certify the ballots after raising questions about whether the county’s voting machines were properly inspected. A judge has now ordered them to certify the election results, saying no problems recognized by state law justify a refusal.
Rogers wants Maricopa County to redo the whole election. “I am Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers and I will hold Maricopa County accountable for its election shenanigans. Help me get a new election for Maricopa.”
She had previously called for the state to decertify the 2020 election, and put an end to the state’s mail-in early voting system and the arrest of election officials for fraud.
Her social media posts and the national attention focused on her conspiracy theories have fueled her almost unprecedented fundraising success, conducted through social media and targeting a national audience. She raised millions of dollars in her last two senate races.
She won re-election in a landslide in a district where Republicans have a 20% registration advantage.
She wrote that the Republican controlled “Maricopa County is out of control and hates its own voters. I’m the new chairman of the senate elections committee. There is NO WAY I’m letting this stand ... It looks like a systematic attempt to disenfranchise thousands of voters by Maricopa County — whose leaders had it in for Kari Lake. If all that wasn’t enough mischief at the polls, there was also ballot harvesting (which is now illegal in AZ) going on and needs to be prosecuted! I want perp walks!”
Rogers made a succession of unsupported claims, including “Katie Hobbs conspired with the Maricopa County officials to throw this election. We have the proof, we have the receipts. We need to redo the 2022 elections, with strict court oversight. This is insane. I’m going to fix this.”
Then she added: “P.S. Arizona is paying attention to how well I can raise money — and how many patriots can support me. Will you help show them how serious we are about election integrity?”
