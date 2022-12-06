Wendy Rogers

State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) will head the senate elections committee. 

 DJ Craig

State Sen. Wendy Rogers issued a fresh fundraising appeal based on unsubstantiated allegations of ongoing election fraud — fresh off word she’ll head the state Senate Elections Committee when the new legislature convenes.

Rogers sent her national list of donors a series of fundraising appeals keyed to the challenges of the Nov. 8 election results by several statewide candidates who suffered narrow losses.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.