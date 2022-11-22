Wendy Rogers

State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) will head the senate elections committee. 

 DJ Craig

Republicans who believe the 2020 election was stolen took a drubbing on election day.

But they ended up clutching several important victories – ensuring the debate about the reliability of election results will continue.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old_AirForce
Steve Sarvent

Wendy should change her name to Karen. All she does is cry about this or that but she has no proof. If there was actually proof of election fraud in the 2020 or 2022 then they would be in court.

In 2020 Trump filed 70+ lawsuit in front of 50+ Trump appointed judges but not one judge said that there was any evidence to even start a case.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.