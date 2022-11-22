Republicans who believe the 2020 election was stolen took a drubbing on election day.
But they ended up clutching several important victories – ensuring the debate about the reliability of election results will continue.
Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) announced last week that she’d been appointed to chair the senate committee that deals with election law.
“Arizona WILL NOW get its house in order with Governor@kariLake to ratify Election Integrity bills via special session come January 2020,” she tweeted.
Since then, Lake has lost her hard-fought battle with Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake has not conceded the election as of this writing. As governor, Hobbs can veto any bills that come out of the senate – which it appears will remain in Republican hands.
Rogers easily won re-election in Legislative District 7, which includes all of Gila County and the White Mountains.
Rogers has emerged as one of the nation’s most vociferous election deniers.
The former Air Force Lt. Colonel won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in part because of her strong support for his claims that massive voter fraud in swing states like Arizona tipped the election to President Joe Biden.
However, half a dozen legal challenges and a $5 million audit of the Maricopa County vote authorized by the Republican state senate turned up no evidence of significant fraud. In fact, the audit increased the likely vote total for Biden. Investigations by county attorneys and the attorney general’s office of the 2020 results found no more than a handful of miscast or fraudulent votes – including some people that turned in the ballots of their relatives and some people who owned homes in two different states and voted in each state.
Rogers was censured by the senate for tweets that threatened her critics with career destruction and suggested building gallows for “these traitors who have betrayed our country.”
In a Payson appearance, she urged listeners to hold onto their early, mail-in ballot until election day, cast a provisional ballot and then claim election fraud.
Meanwhile, Senator Warren Petersen was elected Senate President. He has also maintained that the 2020 election was fraudulent. So has newly elected Senate Majority Leader Sen. Sonny Borrelli.
Rogers called for the decertification of the 2020 vote and supported appointment of an alternate set of electors who promised to vote for Trump. She suggested the state should conduct a new presidential election six months after President Trump lost his re-election bid.
This year a host of election bills failed to make it out of committee, some of them sponsored by Rogers. Some of the bills would have eliminated mail-in balloting as well as the use of voting machines to tally the ballots. The overwhelming majority of Arizona voters now use mail-in ballots. The need to verify signatures on mail-in ballots turned in at the polls on election day was one of the major factors in delaying the counting of critical ballots in close races for a week.
Republicans appear to have retained control of the senate. The Associated Press has called 28 of the 30 senate races, including 16 seats for Republicans – enough to retain control of the chamber.
Republicans also appear to have retained control of the Arizona House. Only six of the 30 legislative districts are considered competitive – which means a district in which either party has a chance of winning in the general election. Democrats would have had to win the 12 safe Democratic seats plus all six of the competitive seats to end up with a 30-30 vote tie in the house. Each House district elects two representatives. That appears increasingly unlikely as the number of uncounted votes dwindles.
Wendy should change her name to Karen. All she does is cry about this or that but she has no proof. If there was actually proof of election fraud in the 2020 or 2022 then they would be in court.
In 2020 Trump filed 70+ lawsuit in front of 50+ Trump appointed judges but not one judge said that there was any evidence to even start a case.
