The Senate Ethics Committee has concluded an investigation into a social media post made by Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) but made no recommendation to the Senate for disciplinary action.

The Senate Ethics Committee has declined to take action on an ethics complaint against District 7 Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff).

The committee was asked to investigate two complaints based on social media posts by the Republican senator, whose district includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. She has already been censured by the Senate once for social media posts suggesting she would “personally destroy” the careers of her critics who questioned her ties to white nationalist groups.

