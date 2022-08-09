The Senate Ethics Committee has declined to take action on an ethics complaint against District 7 Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff).
The committee was asked to investigate two complaints based on social media posts by the Republican senator, whose district includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. She has already been censured by the Senate once for social media posts suggesting she would “personally destroy” the careers of her critics who questioned her ties to white nationalist groups.
The first recent complaint involved a social media post Rogers made after a white supremacist traveled to a black neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y. and killed 10 people at a market. Senator Rogers posted “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo” on various social media sites.
The Senate voted 24-3 to ask the ethics committee to investigate whether the post amounted to “unethical” conduct that reflects badly on the Senate.
The second complaint came from Republican Congressional District 2 candidate Ron Watkins who said another Rogers’ social media post effectively incited her followers to assassinate him.
The Senate Ethics Committee in June issued a 19-page report on the “Fed boy summer” post. Rogers refused to answer questions in person — but submitted a one-page statement. Her attorney answered additional questions. The post was widely interpreted as suggesting the mass-shooting was a “false flag” operation staged by the federal government. Her statement insisted the post had been widely misinterpreted. The ethics committee staff report raised questions about her denial. However, the committee ultimately concluded its grant of authority extended only to investigating the post — and not to making a recommendation for action to the full senate.
The Roundup learned about the committee report only after it ran a story in July about Watkins’ complaint. That story mentioned the ethics committee investigation of the “Fed boy” post. Rogers’ office complained the story was incomplete because it didn’t indicate the report had been completed with no recommendation for sanctions.
It’s unclear whether the ethics committee has yet issued a report on Watkins’ complaint. Senate Ethics Committee staff had not responded to a request for comment at press time. It was unclear from Sen. Rogers office’s complaint to the Roundup whether the Senate Ethics Committee had dismissed Watkins’ complaint — as well as declining to recommend sanctions in connection to the “Fed boy” summer post.
Sen. Rogers did not return a call seeking comment on the status of Watkins’ complaint prior to press time.
Watkins was running for the Republican nomination in Congressional District 2, hoping to face incumbent Democrat Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) in the general election. Watkins has been linked to the origins of the online QAnon conspiracy claims that a group of Satan-worshiping, pedophile Democrats dominates the federal government. Watkins complained about a series of posts and actions by Rogers, including a Telegram post in February saying “Dear Groyper army, please hit Ron Watkins. Love, Wendy.”
Groyper is a white nationalist group associated with Nick Fuentes, a prominent white nationalist leader long supported by Rogers. Fuentes also gained attention after the Buffalo mass shooting when he posted a message suggesting the murders were a “false flag” operation staged by the federal government to build support for gun control.
The 19-page Senate Ethics Committee report on the “Fed boy” summer post raised a host of questions about Rogers’ assertion the remarks had been willfully misinterpreted by the media and others.
The report quoted from Rogers’ one-page statement and follow up answers to questions submitted by two different attorneys.
Her statement said that the “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo” post “referred to what I feared was about to happen this summer due to the Federal Government’s inaction and failure to enforce our laws at the border and regarding individuals with prior convictions. I am concerned with the Federal Government’s current approach in not being tough on crime, which would lead to riots and looting like we say in the summer of 2020 ... the media greatly misinterpreted my statement.”
The investigative report noted that the comments on her post on Gab and other right-wing social media platforms suggest that lots of other people besides reporters interpreted her post to suggest the federal government was somehow implicated in the mass shooting in Buffalo.
One post said, “this reeks of the federal government! ... ATYF is trying to Recategorize certain AR pistols/rifles for a gun grab! It’s almost like that was their response, will give you white supremacy and will make it so that everybody knows about with 24/7 news coverage. Either it was staged or he was a product of MK Ultra.”
MK Ultra is a reference to a secret CIA program from 1953 to 1973 experimenting with the use of the hallucinogen LSD for mind control, information gathering of psychological torture, according to history.com.
Another post in response to Rogers’ “Fed boy summer” post said, “And furthermore, the same people at the Sand things was as the deal in Florida. The pictures and evidence is there to be seen.”
This is apparently a reference to the mass murders at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and the conspiracy theory suggesting it was either faked or staged by the federal government.
Another post in response on Truth Social, said “Exactly! Looks very coordinated ... with this regime’s war on ‘white supremacy’ and their new ministry of truth ... Midterm season is here, they want gun legislation to pass their great reset agenda.”
The ethics committee report noted, “what is Senator Rogers’ response to these interpretations of her statement that garnered the most engagement on Truth Social?”
In a June 14 letter to the committee, Rogers’ lawyer said, “You have also asked a number of questions about comments made by others. It is unclear why you have asked a question about what someone else said or wrote. The views of commentators cannot be attributed to Senator Rogers any more than can Bernie Sanders be blamed because one of his campaign volunteers shot GOP members of Congress at a baseball practice.”
This is a reference to a 2017 incident in which a former Sanders campaign volunteer shot and injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and two Capitol Police officers before he was killed by police. Sanders on the floor of the Senate said, “I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be: Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”
The Senate investigators concluded, “this investigation and report focused on a single issue: the remarks made by Senator Rogers relating to the Buffalo shooting. Due to the investigation’s narrow scope, it is ultimately the task of the members, and not this investigator, to reach a conclusion as to whether the senate should take any further action with respect to Senator Rogers’ remarks...”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!