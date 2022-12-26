Kari Lake

Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake now faces a lawsuit seeking $700,000 in legal fees stemming from her dismissed election lawsuit.

 Kari Lake Facebook page/

PHOENIX -- Calling her bid to overturn the election "frivolous'' and lacking "legal and factual merit,'' attorneys who successfully defended against her claims want Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson to order Kari Lake and her attorneys to pay nearly $700,000 in legal fees and costs they incurred.

In legal filings Monday, Deputy Maricopa County Attorney Thomas Liddy pointed out to Thompson that he told Lake's legal team ahead of last week's two-day trial exactly what they needed to prove to win their case.

