Wendy Rogers

A Tucson teacher faces terrorism charges for making a death threat against state Senator Wendy Rogers on a fake email account.

 DJ Craig

A Tucson elementary school teacher faces a possible prison term for emailing death threats to state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who represents all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.

Donald Glenn Brown, 58, a music teacher at Pistor Middle School in Tucson, allegedly sent a threatening email from a fake account on his mother’s computer in Pinedale. Under the name “Jessica James,” Brown threatened to shoot Rogers in the head while she was in the Trump Store in Show Low.

