An estimated 120 people supporting the right to an abortion grabbed their picket signs and marched down along the highway in Payson last Saturday.
The march came amidst a flurry of court rulings that have all but eliminated access to abortions in the state and roiled statewide campaigns.
The marchers included everyone from a Vietnam War combat veteran to a nurse who has worked with women seeking abortions — all carrying homemade signs.
The march drew mostly friendly honks from passing cars and trucks — but in at least one case a driver rolled down his window and yelled, “Trump is coming back.”
The march came the day after a state appeals court halted a pre-statehood ban on nearly all abortions, reversing a Pima County Superior Court judge’s Sept. 23 ruling. The legislature this year barred all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, unless necessary to save the life of the mother — but included a provision that left a pre-statehood law barring all abortions in place. The law was passed on the assumption the U.S. Supreme Court would uphold a Mississippi law barring abortions after 15 weeks. Instead, the high court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving it up to the states to regulate — or outlaw — abortions.
The status of the laws concerning abortions has been in turmoil ever since. The state Supreme Court will ultimately determine whether the pre-statehood law threatening prison for anyone who assists in an abortion or the 15-week rule, with no exception for rape or incest — will take effect.
But the crowd that turned out for the march that stretched at one point from McDonald’s all the way past Denny’s wanted a return to the laws crafted in accordance with Roe v. Wade. In Arizona, that allows most abortions before 24 weeks — when the unborn baby could not survive outside the womb without massive medical intervention.
Frank Braal carried a sign with an American flag declaring “Veterans for Choice.” He served in the 1st Air Cavalry in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967. “I really believe people should have the freedom to choose. That’s what we fought for: We fought for freedom.”
Beverly carried a sign declaring, “March for all of us — all of our daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters.” The back of her sign said, “For Laura.” She explained that her daughter, Laura, died recently, after COVID complicated other medical issues. Beverly resolved to march for her granddaughters — and in her daughter’s memory.
The back-and-forth court decisions could have a big impact on the estimated 13,000 people a year who seek abortions in Arizona. It could also impact the election, less than a month away.
The march drew Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran, who is seeking re-election in Congressional District 2, which now includes all of Gila County. State Senate District 7 candidate Kyle Nitschke also marched. The Flagstaff education activist is running against incumbent Sen. Wendy Rogers.
Abortion has emerged as a key issue in both those local contests as well as statewide contests. Republican candidates for governor, senate, secretary of state and attorney general supporting a near total ban on abortions — at least they did in the Republican primary. The Democratic candidates for those offices all support a return to the much more limited Roe v. Wade restrictions.
A great variety of handmade signs marked the Payson march. The signs included, “Roe, Roe, Roe the Vote,” and “Moms by choice. Moms for choice,” and “Christians for Choice,” and “Abort the Patriarchy.”
One sign declared: “‘I hope some big strong man can pass laws on how we use our uteruses,’ SAID NO WOMAN EVER.”
Meagan, who worked for Planned Parenthood in Colorado and is now a traveling nurse in Payson, said, “It’s nice to see this turnout. It’s just amazing to see so many people — and a lot of young people too.”
She said she has helped a whole range of women seeking an abortion. “No one thinks that they’re going to need an abortion — but it is essentially health care.”
Leslie and Bruce — a married couple — came out together. “It affects all of us, one way or another,” said Bruce.
Leslie agreed. “Choice is a right: Who you want to marry, where you want to live. I’ve had that choice most of my life — but I know what happens when you lose it.”
Barbara Anderson carried a sign declaring — “freedom is on the ballot: Pro-family; pro woman; pro choice.”
She said, “I don’t know if I would ever have had an abortion — but we should have freedom. I’m not generally a person who does this sort of thing. But this feels great.”
Barbara lost her husband three years ago — and knew he would have insisted on marching. “He would have said — ‘this isn’t a woman’s issue.’ So, Barry — here’s to you, honey,” she said.
OH Predictive recently polled Arizona voters on abortion. The polling found only 14% want abortion illegal under all circumstances — while 41% want no restrictions on abortion. About 46% want abortion legal only under certain circumstances, which mostly centers on late-term abortions.
About 59% said a candidate’s position on abortion would affect their support, including 56% of independents, 52% of Republicans and 72% of Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!