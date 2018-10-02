PHOENIX – With the October 9 voter registration deadline one week away, Secretary of State Michele Reagan warned citizens who might be registering for the first time or updating their party affiliation to be wary of online sites or phone calls offering voter registration services.
“The vast majority of voter registration is done at Motor Vehicle Divisions and www.ServiceArizona.com,” said Secretary Reagan. “For years Arizonans have enjoyed the simplicity and convenience of online voter registration. With the deadline rapidly approaching, I urge those to jump on the state’s officially sanctioned online system to register so they can participate in the general election in November.”
“Many of these sites collect an individual’s personal information to only turn around and sell it to marketing companies to generate revenue,” continued the Secretary. “Oftentimes if you take a moment to review their privacy policy you’ll see that not only are they collecting your personal information, they are also tracking your computer’s identifying information and surfing habits. The state’s online registration system www.servicearizona.com is secure, efficient and personal information is never sold to commercial interests.”
The voter registration deadline for the November 6 General Election is midnight on October 9. Early voting begins October 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!