PHOENIX - The Secretary of State’s Office will conduct a series of Town Hall meetings around the state to educate the public about the General Election ballot propositions beginning next week. The meetings are free and open to the public.
“Information about each ballot measure will be presented at these open public meetings,” said Secretary Reagan. “When voters are educated about the issues they feel more comfortable about their voting choices when casting their ballots. I hope the voters take advantage of these Town Halls to learn more about the ballot measures.”
The Secretary of State has extended an invitation to the known ballot proposition support and opposition groups to participate in the discussion.
Registered Arizona voters will have the opportunity to vote on ballot measures on the General Election ballot on November 6, 2018. The language of these initiatives and other detailed information are available on www.Arizona.Vote.
