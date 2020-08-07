A campaign to get Republican write-in candidate Jim O’Conner on the November general election ballot for the Arizona Corporation Commission has worked, preliminary results show.
While it will likely take days to determine how many write-in votes O’Conner received, early results show he received enough votes in Maricopa County alone to advance.
Three Democrats and two Republicans ran unopposed for the three seats, so they’ll all move on to the general election.
The commission will likely face a decision on revisiting a recent electrical rate increase, which produced a complicated formula intended to reduce peak use of electricity. However, the new rate structure produced much higher average monthly bills than projected.
For northern Arizona, the general election outcome could determine whether the commission will revisit issuing a biomass mandate considered essential to reviving stalled forest restoration efforts to reduce the odds of town-destroying wildfires.
Many candidates in an early, crowded field ended up getting kicked off the ballot for invalid signatures on their nominating petitions.
This left three Democrats unopposed in the primary — Bill Mundell, Anna Tovar and Shea Stanfield. Mundell’s a former commissioner and state lawmaker.
But only two Republicans made it onto the ballot — incumbent Lea Márquez Peterson and Show Low businessman Eric Sloan.
Alarmed at a possible shift in control of the commission because only two Republicans qualified for the ballot, Republicans mounted a write-in campaign on behalf of Jim O’Conner — who had run unsuccessfully for the seat previously.
Early returns show that O’Conner got at least 20,000 write-in votes in Maricopa County alone. He needed only 6,663 to get a nomination.
The commission sets rates for private utilities, the largest of which is Arizona Public Service. In past elections, the APS parent company — Pinnacle West — has dominated the races with millions of dollars in “dark money” independent expenditures. So far, Pinnacle West has stayed out of the corporation commission races this year.
The key issue for northern Arizona in the race remains the refusal of the current commission to support a biomass mandate, which would require APS and others to generate perhaps 90 megawatts of energy annually by burning biomass — mostly small trees and slash from forest thinning projects.
The Four Forest Restoration Initiative launched by the Forest Service a decade ago has been stalled mostly for lack of a market for biomass, which makes up about half of the material removed. The 90-megawatt mandate would have provided a market for biomass that would have supported clearing 50,000 acres annually.
Márquez Peterson strongly supported the biomass mandate after her appointment to the commission by Gov. Doug Ducey.
The commission’s support for biomass suffered a setback even before the voting started when incumbent Republican Boyd Dunn — who also supported the mandate — got dropped from the ballot for lack of sufficient signatures.
The second Republican candidate on the ballot — Show Low businessman Eric Sloan — has so far opposed the mandate. He says the commission should ensure the lowest possible electrical rates and not impose any mandate that would increase the cost of power for utilities.
In an appearance in Payson during the campaign, O’Conner said he didn’t know much about biomass, but would research the topic if elected.
The three Democrats have not taken clear-cut positions on the mandate so far in their campaigning, although they’ve all advocated requiring power companies to get more energy from renewable sources like wind and solar.
