The Arizona Democratic Party has formally censured Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for standing by the Senate filibuster — thereby dooming Democratic efforts to revive the Voting Rights Act.
Republicans in the Senate vowed to filibuster the Democrat’s Freedom to Vote Act, which means it would need 10 Republican votes to pass. The bill would have made Election Day a national holiday, required states to offer mail-in balloting and early voting and a long list of other changes.
Sinema said she supported the Freedom to Vote Act, but not at the expense of ending or circumventing the Senate filibuster — which allows individual senators to block a vote on any measure unless 60 senators vote to cut off debate. She said the filibuster forces the Senate to work in a bipartisan way to seek consensus and workable solutions.
The apparent death of the federal voting reform effort leaves the field clear for a host of bills in dozens of states to crack down on alleged voting fraud by making it harder to vote.
Arizona seems posed to set the pace when it comes to fresh restrictions on voting, with Senate and House members representing Rim Country and the White Mountains introducing several bills.
The dozens of election reform bills grew out of the unsupported claim that hundreds of thousand of fraudulent votes were cast in 2020. A dozen court cases and a $5 million outside audit of the Maricopa County vote turned up only a handful of improperly cast votes.
Rep. John Fillmore, who has said he will run in the new District 7 that includes all of the White Mountains and Rim Country, has introduced HB 2596 — one of the most drastic changes. He would eliminate mail-in voting, now used by more than 80% of Arizona voters. He would also bar voting machines, allowing only paper ballots hand counted on Election Day.
Perhaps even more controversial, the bill would give the legislature broad authority to set aside the results of an election. The legislature could call a special session within 15 days of a primary or general election to review the “ballot tabulating process.” If lawmakers reject the results, any voter could ask a judge to order a new election.
Fifteen lawmakers signed on as cosponsors of the bill, The cosponsors included Brenda Barton and Walt Blackman, the current District 6 incumbents, as well as Rep. David Cook, a Globe Republican who has also said he would run in the redrawn District 7. The bill is among 70 election-related bills making their way through committees.
Fillmore also sponsored House Concurrent Resolution 2011 which would give the legislature the power to decide who could run in the primary election for the U.S. Senate. Legislators from each party would decide on two candidates allowed to run in each primary. Fillmore has said legislatures should have more say in who serves in the U.S. Senate, which was originally designed to protect states’ rights. The 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provided for the direct election of senators, rather than letting state legislatures pick.
Fillmore currently lives in Apache Junction and represents District 16. However, redrawn district lines would put him in the new District 7 — currently represented in the House by Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) and Brenda Barton (R-Payson). Blackman’s running against Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) in the redrawn Congressional District 2, so he’s not seeking re-election in the House.
Other bills limit or ban early voting, all-mail elections, drive-thru voting, ballot drop boxes and voting centers. Others increase penalties for dropping off someone else’s ballot or voting in the wrong precinct.
Last week seven of those election bills moved through a senate committee on straight party-line votes, including a ban on all-mail voting in school board elections.
That included:
- SB 1008 makes it easier to trigger an automatic recount in close elections.
- SB 1012 requires the secretary of state to purge from state voter rolls anyone eligible to vote only in federal elections, which have a different requirement for identification.
- SB 1054 requires the secretary of state’s office to inspect county election equipment.
- SB 1119 requires the state to publish digital images of ballots after an election.
- SB 1120 requires special, much more expensive paper for ballots to include anti-fraud measures.
