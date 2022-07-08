Despite months of debate and a swirl of unsupported conspiracy theories, the Aug. 2 primary election procedures haven’t changed much from 2020.
Most voters will once again likely use the state’s mail-in, early voting system — although a new law will purge from the early voting list voters who didn’t vote in the last two elections. About 90% of Arizona voters typically take advantage of mail-in balloting — especially in low-turnout elections like primaries.
A slew of proposed laws that would have dramatically changed voting procedures died in the long-delayed rush to adjourn in the state legislature. Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers blocked most of the most drastic measures by assigning them to so many committees they didn’t make it to the floor. Last minute efforts to eliminate mail-in balloting, bar the use of voting machines and make other drastic changes died as lawmakers rushed for the exits about two months behind schedule.
Almost all of the Republican incumbents and candidates in state legislative District 7, which now includes the White Mountains, have pushed claims of election fraud, despite a lack of evidence of significant fraud uncovered by court cases, ballot recounts or even a $5 million Senate audit of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County.
Incumbents Rep. Walt Blackman, Rep. Brenda Barton and Sen. Wendy Rogers all supported drastic changes in the state’s elections system, including the virtual elimination of early, mail-in voting and use of drop-boxes for mail-in ballots before elections. So does Rep. John Fillmore and Sen. Kelly Townsend — both running in the redrawn District 7. So does former police officer turned Snowflake minister David Marshall. Globe Rep. David Cook is also seeking a seat in the redrawn district, but has generally not supported the claims the last election was marked by widespread fraud.
In addition, a Mohave County Superior Court judge has thrown out a Republican Party attempt to declare the state’s early voting system unconstitutional.
The judge ruled that the state’s early voting system includes adequate safeguards to both protect voter privacy and guard against election fraud. Voters’ signatures are visible through the sealed envelope, which has “tamper evident” features to prevent anyone from opening and resealing the envelope.
The Republican Party has appealed that ruling to the state Supreme Court, in hopes of virtually eliminating mail-in balloting before the November election.
Normally in Arizona, Republicans are more likely to use mail-in ballots than Democrats. However, in 2020 then-President Donald Trump did better among voters at polling places on Election Day than among voters who voted by mail. This prompted many Republicans to turn against mail-in voting — even though the signature verification system makes it more likely a mail-in ballot will get thrown out than a ballot cast at a polling place.
A federal judge also rejected a challenge to a new law that shortens the window for voters contacted by the elections office to verify their signature on a mail-in ballot. The voter would have to verify a missing or unreadable signature no later than midnight on Election Day, which would speed up the vote count.
The judge is still considering a challenge to a state law passed last year that purges people from the state’s early voting list if they miss two elections in a row. Four community groups sued saying the elimination of a permanent early voting list discriminates against minority voters, who are more likely to miss an election or two. The groups cited comments from bill sponsor Rep. John Kavanagh (R-Fountain Hills) who in a legislative debate said people who don’t vote in every election probably aren’t as well informed about the issues. “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of the vote as well,” he said.
The judge ruled that the comment could illustrate discriminatory intent and gave the group time to file an amended complaint.
In addition, a Yavapai County judge has rejected Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to change the state elections manual, concluding the attorney general was months late in making the request. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had sought Brnovich’s suggestions on the routine overhaul of the elections manual, but he did not respond prior to the deadline. He later filed suit, hoping to force her to issue a new elections manual prior to the Aug. 2 primary. Brnovich has filed an appeal of that ruling to the state Supreme Court. He’s now running for the U.S. Senate and Hobbs is running for governor.
Meanwhile, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake and Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem have filed a civil rights complaint in U.S. District Court seeking to ban the use of electronic vote-counting machines in this year’s election. With the support of the state Republican Party, they argued only hand-counting of ballots should be allowed to guard against fraud, with the support of the state Republican Party.
The Senate audit of the vote in Maricopa County discovered no evidence of tampering with voting machines and documented that they weren’t connected to the internet, despite unfounded conspiracy theories circulating on the internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!