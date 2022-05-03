The election was stolen.
George Soros wants to destroy the country.
The government’s “corrupt and rotten to the core.”
Tucson’s run by “radical communists.”
We need to lock up more people.
We need to revive the Arizona Rangers to take over border enforcement.
Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abraham Hamadeh unleashed a string of theories and solutions to the state’s woes in his appearance last week before the Payson Tea Party.
The former Maricopa County prosecutor and one-time Army intelligence officer said the state needs an attorney general that’s a “fighter” who will do whatever it takes to save the state from the efforts of the radical left to destroy it.
He’s running in a crowded Republican field to replace Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is running for the U.S. Senate.
The other Republican attorney general candidates include:
• Former Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould, who has also served on the court of appeals, in private firms and as a prosecutor in Maricopa and Yuma counties.
• Former Border Patrol Section Chief for the U.S. Attorney’s Office Lacy Cooper, who at one time worked as a deputy county attorney in Gila County.
• U.S. Air Force attorney and reserve officer Rodney Glassman, who has run unsuccessfully for several positions, including U.S. Senator, Arizona Corporation Commission and Maricopa County assessor.
• Manufacturing executive and attorney Dawn Grove, whose family’s Arizona-based golf company PING has deep roots in Arizona.
• Attorney and cotton farmer Tiffany Shedd, who previously ran unsuccessfully against District 2 Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran.
The winner of the Republican primary in August will in November face former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Kris Mayes, now running unopposed for the Democratic nomination. She’s a professor at the ASU law school and co-director of the Arizona State University Energy’s Policy Innovation Council.
Hamadeh — who said he’s known as “honest Abe” — offered outspoken support for former President Donald Trump. He also offered strident support for the idea that the election was stolen, that mask mandates and vaccine mandates were destroying the country and betraying the founding principles and that leftists and communists are working to destroy the country and throw open the borders.
“We’re being attacked every single day. Frankly, we’re at war: Republicans just haven’t recognized it yet. For the last two years, we’ve had government shutting down businesses (due to COVID). The Founding Fathers would be ashamed of us. I think the reason we’re in this mess is not because of the radial left — it’s the weak-kneed Republicans that have let them take control.”
He said that he was a captain in the Army and working as an intelligence officer in the middle east when 9/11 happened.
“I’m not scared of pink-haired weirdos in the media,” he said. When he got back from his Army service, he added, “I don’t mean to be hyperbolic — but I didn’t recognize this country.”
He said he was also deployed overseas during the 2020 election and the system allowed service members to photograph their ballots and signatures and email them to the county recorder. He said when he got back, he found mail-in ballots in his mailbox. The system is ripe for fraud, according to him. However, half a dozen lawsuits and a $5 million election audit of the Maricopa County ballots found no evidence of fraud involving more than a handful of ballots.
Billionaire financer and Democratic Party megadonor George Soros and groups he supports have made political contributions to prosecutors seeking election all over the country. Soros has tended to support district attorneys who have favored policies like reducing racial disparities in sentencing and developing diversion programs for non-violent drug offenders. The US has the world’s highest incarceration rate, with Native American and Hispanics two or three times as likely to end up in jail and young black men six times as likely. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover during the pandemic said she would not charge people arrested for simple drug possession, paraphernalia or personal use incidents to avoid jail crowding during the pandemic. Roughly 20% of US prisoners are confined for drug offenses – roughly 347,000 on any given day, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.
One question from the audience asked why the U.S. now locks up more people than any country in the world.
Hamadeh said, “I supported Trump’s First Step Act. What the radical left has done is move the pendulum so far left we’re not enforcing any laws. I think we need to get tough on crime. Don’t be picking on the little guy — but get tough on serious crime and not go after Kyle Rittenhouse,” he said.
That was a reference to Kyle Rittenhouse, who went to a Black Lives Matter rally ostensibly to protect businesses but shot two people, one of them fatally. He was acquitted after a July after the jury decided he acted in self-defense.
Hamadeh concluded, “We need a fighter in this office. I’m desperately worried about our country. I refuse to be known as the generation that lost our country.”
(3) comments
Honest Abe?
Seriously?
Communists are running Tucson...?
Has honest Abe reported that to the FBI?
George Soros, who is 91 years old, is the perpetual go-to boogeyman invoked by fearmongering Republican politicians who have nothing better to throw against the wall.
Any politician supporting Trump cannot call himself "honest".
"Honest Abe" supports Trump...?
Oxymoronic...
"Communists run Tuscon"...
Better report that to the FBI!
And the perpetual Boogeyman who fearmongering Republican politicians love to invoke; 91 year old George Soros...
Wow!
Honest Abe he ain't!!!
BTW
George Soros has donated $38 million to his charity that supports free speech, democracy, and education.
How can that be a bad thing?
Kari Lake, "Honest" Abe, are just two dishonest players claiming to be Honest.
