A bill to mostly ban mail-in voting and impose other drastic restrictions lurched out of its legislative grave this week and cleared a key senate committee on a straight party-line vote.
SB 2289 sponsored by Rep. John Fillmore (R-Dist. 16) would all but eliminate mail-in voting used by more than 90% of Arizona voters. It would also eliminate machine-counting of ballots, early balloting and ballot drop-boxes –— as well as requiring county elections officials to count all the ballots by hand on Election Day.
Fillmore has said he’ll seek election in the redrawn state legislative District 7, which includes the White Mountains and Rim Country. He’s currently in a different district and lives in a portion of Apache Junction that was moved into the new District 7 due to redistricting.
The bill in its original form was co-sponsored by Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Dist. 6) and Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Dist. 6) as well as Rep. David Cook (R-Dist. 8). Blackman’s now running for Congress, but Cook and Barton have said they’ll run in the redrawn District 7.
Ironically, this week OH Predictive Insights also came out with a statewide poll showing that 74% of Arizona voters say they favor a system in which they receive their ballots in the mail while only 10% oppose it.
“With the vast majority of Arizonans supporting mail-in voting, it is flabbergasting to me that any candidate would run opposition on something so incredibly popular with voters,” said Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers had, in theory, killed SB 2289 by assigning it to 12 different committees. However, the bill returned this week as a strike-all bill in the Senate Government Committee. It’s in many ways the most restrictive of some 100 bills introduced this year to restrict voting on the largely unproven claim that the 2020 election was marked by widespread voting fraud.
Half a dozen lawsuits documented no significant voting fraud, beyond a handful of cases in which people cast ballots for other people, voted in the wrong precinct or mailed in ballots with questionable signatures. The Arizona Senate conducted a $4 million audit of the presidential votes cast in Maricopa County. The audit concluded that President Biden actually received about 300 votes more than officially counted, but that might be because studies show hand counting is generally less accurate than machine counts.
Nonetheless, Republican legislators have pushed a host of voting bills on the assumption that fraud is widespread, despite the lack of evidence. The U.S. Supreme Court has opened the door to such measures, with a ruling saying that states can restrict voting on the assumption that it could reduce the chance of fraud, even if they present no evidence of fraud. However, voting restrictions can still be challenged as unconstitutional if they have the effect of discriminating against certain voters — mostly based on race.
Many of the proposed new restrictions could face legal challenge from the Navajo Nation and other tribal communities. People living on reservation communities as well as many other rural areas often must travel long distances to polling places, may not know what precinct they’re in and rely more heavily on things like early voting and mail-in voting. The Navajo Nation has lobbied against most of the proposed voting restrictions, saying anything that makes it harder to vote will have a disproportionate impact on Native Americans.
Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-Dist. 16) supported Fillmore’s bill, which escaped committee on a 4-3 party-line vote. She also lives in Apache Junction and has said she’ll run against Sen. Wendy Rogers in the primary for the redrawn District 7. She announced during the hearing that she will issue a subpoena to require the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board Supervisors to turn over additional election materials due to unsubstantiated claims of questionable signatures on perhaps 250 mail-in ballots. Studies suggest that mail-in ballots are actually more likely to be rejected based on the required verification of the signature on the outside of the ballot than are ballots cast in person.
Several studies by researchers from Stanford University have concluded that mail-in voting systems don’t seem to give an advantage to either party, but do increase voter turnout — especially for young people, independents and seniors (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/09/03/examining-effects-challenges-mail-in-voting/).
Mailing ballots to every voter in Colorado increased voter turnout in nine elections by an average of about 9.4% overall — and by 15% among voters younger than 30, according to a study by Adam Bonica and Hakeem Jefferson, both of Stanford. The mail-in ballots boosted turnout of independents by about 12%. Offering universal mail-in voting backed up by in-person voting on Election Day “is better for democratic representation, with all age, income, race, occupational and educational groups benefiting from its introduction,” the researchers concluded.
The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University issued a report on studies focused on voting fraud and found no evidence that mail-in voting is more vulnerable to fraud. (https://www.brookings.edu/policy2020/votervital/how-does-vote-by-mail-work-and-does-it-increase-election-fraud/).
Arizona has increasingly relied on mail-in voting since 1992. In 2020, 90% of voters mailed in their ballots. The bill would still allow mail-in voting for military personnel, the visually impaired, people in hospitals and other medical reasons they can’t use a polling place.
The bill also prohibits voting centers, emergency voting centers, early on-site voting, electronic vote adjudication and duplication of ballots.
Fillmore said that mail-in voting is “almost begging for fraud.” He noted, “Joe Six-Pack and Marylou on the block need to know their vote counts.”
County elections officials noted that they probably cannot comply with the requirement to hand count all the votes by midnight of Election Day. In Maricopa County alone, that would mean counting 150 million votes in 70 or 80 races cast by the 2.5 million voters.
Despite its escape from committee, the bill appears unlikely to pass the full Senate. Republicans have a one-vote margin in the chamber and Rep. Paul Boyer (R-Dist. 20) has already said he will vote against any bill that would have the effect of eliminating mail-in voting. He has already voted against a dozen other bills, based on the absence of any evidence of election fraud.
A host of other election bills remain in play as the legislative session hurtles toward its end.
Bills that have passed the House and are under consideration in the Senate include:
HB 2237: Bans on registering on Election Day.
HB 2289: Requires each party to have someone at every polling place throughout the vote-counting.
HB 2378: Requires the Secretary of State to consult with county recorders before filing any election-related civil action.
HB 2602: Allows emergency vote centers only in the event of “genuine emergency such as war, civil unrest or natural disaster.”
HB 2703: Creates a state audit team to perform election integrity audits of county recorder offices and election departments.
HB 2783: Increases penalties for local officials who fail to adhere to the secretary of state’s election instructions and procedures, making violations a potential Class 6 felony.
HB 2238: Prohibits uses of unmonitored drop boxes for ballots.
HB 2469: Allows voters to bring their mail-in ballots to the polls, remove them from the envelope and place them in the ballot machine in case they didn’t mail them before the deadline.
HB 2492: Prohibits election officials from mailing ballots to anyone who can’t prove their citizenship and are voting in federal-only elections, under penalty of a Class 6 felony.
HB 2493: Sets aside $12 million in an Election Integrity Fund to help county elections departments pay for enhanced security.
HB 2167: Cancels voter registration of anyone found not to be a U.S. citizen or anyone with a driver’s license from another state.
HB 2710: Allows political parties to designate election observers for polling places, voting centers or places where electronic ballot processing occurs.
HB 2780: Requires the state to publish a complete list of registered voters 10 days before the election and then whether each person voted and the method of voting, with images of ballots and unique identifying numbers to double check early and provisional votes.
Strike-all bills under consideration by the Senate:
SB 1137: Prohibits any state or local government entity from agreeing to a legal settlement that concerns election procedures.
SB 1329: Require county recorders to post the number of early ballots received on election day and enter all early ballots in a tracking system.
SB1458: Prohibit counting of early ballots before election day.
SB 1474: Establishes powers and duties of the attorney general’s office and allows the office to enforce elections law for local, state and federal officers.
SB 1476: Requires all ballots to have unique, consecutive numbers and a chain of custody log.
Concurrent Resolution 1012: Tightens identification for early voters when they return early ballots, requiring proof of date of birth and prescribed voter ID.
HB 2703: Bars secretary of state from limiting access to the secure internet portal used for online signature collections.
HB 2726: Requires at least three anti-fraud measures on each ballot, including things like watermarking, security inks and barcodes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!