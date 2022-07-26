Three issues have dominated the primary races for the Arizona Attorney General’s office, showing divisions within the crowded Republican field and a great gulf between all of the Republicans and the single Democratic candidate.
Those three issues center on the state’s role in cracking down on illegal immigration and cross-border drug traffic; the need to drastically change election procedures to reduce fraud; and whether the state should immediately enforce a total ban on abortions — based on as long-ignored state law.
The Republicans have all called for much tougher state action to stem the tide of illegal immigration and crack down on drug smuggling. Several have said they would not have certified the 2020 election in Arizona due to concerns about widespread election fraud.
The Republicans have all said they would prosecute women and doctors who violate a long-ignored anti-abortion law, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. However, Democratic candidate Kris Mayes has said she would not prosecute women or their doctors under the terms of that nearly century-old state law.
Republicans
Lacy Cooper:
The former section head of the Border Security section in the U.S. Attorney’s Office has blasted the Biden administration’s “open borders” polices and touts her 15 years of experience as a prosecutor. Cooper, 41, at one point managed an office of 250 attorneys prosecuting mostly border crimes, including major cases against cartels. She says she would have certified Joe Biden as the 2020 winner in Arizona. She was born in New Mexico and moved to Arizona when she was 7. She said in addition to securing the border, she wants to reinstitute the Civil Rights Division. She serves on the board of the Christian Legal Society, providing legal advice to churches. She also serves on the board of One Mission, a nonprofit operating in several south American countries.
Rodney Glassman:
A private attorney specializing in business law, Glassman, 44, switched to a Republican registration in 2016 and has run unsuccessfully for office several times since then. He says Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election. He has served on the Tucson City Council and previously worked in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps Reserves. He established the nonprofit Glassman Foundation, which has donated some $250,000 to community organizations.
Andrew Gould:
A former Arizona Supreme Court Justice in his first race for political office. Gould, 58, spent five years as a prosecutor before his appointment to the Yuma County Superior Court in 2001. In 2006 he became presiding judge for Yuma County. In 2012, he was named to the Arizona Court of Appeals and in 2016 named to the state Supreme Court. He has refused to say whether Biden won the election — or whether he would have certified the results. He has made several appearances in Payson, where he mostly focused on his anger on the failure of the state and federal government to control illegal border crossings and cartel activity. He proposes empowering and funding border county sheriff’s departments to arrest illegal immigrants on trespassing laws — rather than simply leaving enforcement of the border to the federal government. The state could then either imprison or quickly return those arrested to Mexico.
Dawn Grove:
The corporate counsel for Karsten Manufacturing Corp., said she felt a religious calling to become a lawyer and ultimately run for Attorney General — her first run for public office. Grove, 55, lives in Phoenix with her husband and three children. She said her lack of government experience actually makes her the best qualified candidate to fight against government overreach. She said she would not have certified the 2020 election.
Abe Hamadeh:
The former Maricopa County prosecutor won Trump’s endorsement in the crowded field for attorney general. Hamadeh, 31, is also a former Army captain and intelligence officer, who served in the Middle East. The son of Syrian immigrants, he moved to the U.S. at the age of 5 and grew up in Cave Creek and Scottsdale. He says he’s an America First candidate determined to save the country from the radial left. He has harshly criticized fellow Republicans, including Gov. Doug Ducey. He wants to declare Mexican cartels terrorist groups, so the state can seize their assets to pay for a border wall.
Tiffany Shedd:
The Eloy attorney specializes in water and environmental resource issues — but has made border security her main campaign focus. She previously ran unsuccessfully against Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran. She said she lives 90 miles from the border and has seen the effects of the tidal wave of immigration and drug trafficking. She has also worked on her family ranch, as a bilingual kindergarten teacher and home schooled her kids for 20 years.
Democrats
Kris Mayes:
Former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Kris Mayes has said she’s horrified that so many Republican candidates have undermined public confidence in elections, with no evidence to back up their conspiracy theories. Moreover, she has said she would not prosecute women or their doctors for abortion-related charges — and would work to restore abortion rights. An Arizona native, she was born and raised in Prescott. She started working for then Attorney General Janet Napolitano while still in law school. She served as Napolitano’s press secretary, who appointed her to the corporation commission. She helped write the state’s first renewable energy standard, which she said has saved the state 23 billion gallons of water. It also led to the first biomass mandate, the underpinning of forest thinning efforts until its repeal several years ago. Mayes also worked as a reporter for The Arizona Republic. She’s been on the ASU faculty since 2010 and teaches a course on energy law.
