Three issues have dominated the primary races for the Arizona Attorney General’s office, showing divisions within the crowded Republican field and a great gulf between all of the Republicans and the single Democratic candidate.

Those three issues center on the state’s role in cracking down on illegal immigration and cross-border drug traffic; the need to drastically change election procedures to reduce fraud; and whether the state should immediately enforce a total ban on abortions — based on as long-ignored state law.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.