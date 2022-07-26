The normally low-key Secretary of State race in Arizona has turned into a test of voter’s faith in elections.
The crowded Republican field remains sharply divided between candidates who say the 2020 election was free and fair and those who continue to support drastic changes in elections based on the unsupported conspiracy theories claiming the election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.
The election deniers include Republican lawmakers Shawnna Bolick and Mark Finchem. The Republicans who accept the results of the 2020 election include Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and advertising executive Beau Lane.
On the Democratic side, the two state lawmakers running say the election was not rigged and have promised to protect election access. State House Rep. Reginald Bolding has crusaded to make voting easier, but has been accused of violating campaign finance laws by getting help from a nonprofit group he established. Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has staunchly defended the conduct of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.
Republicans
Michelle Ugenti-Rita
Michelle Ugenti-Rita, 42, attended high school in Scottsdale and got a degree in business administration from ASU. A rugby player, she says she relishes the rough and tumble of politics. She worked in commercial real estate before winning a seat in the legislature 12 years ago. She proved an outspoken maverick within the GOP. She once called teachers “educational terrorists” on the issue of raising the K-12 spending cap and defied Gov. Ducey’s plan to award sports betting licenses to sports teams. She has largely denied that the election was stolen, but supported election security measures. She authored a ban on ballot-harvesting in 2016. More recently she won passage of a bill that required verification of disputed signatures on mail-in ballots by election night and another bill to eliminate the permanent early voter list, which means voters won’t automatically get mail-in ballots if they don’t vote in two consecutive election cycles. In 2017, she accused Rep. Don Shooter of sexual harassment — an accusation that prompted other women to come forward and resulted in Shooter’s expulsion from the legislature. This led to back and forth lawsuits involving Shooter and Ugenti-Rita — including a claim by a female lobbyist that Ugenti-Rita harassed her — a claim the lawmaker has denied.
Beau Lane:
The longtime advertising executive and political novice says he’s running to restore faith in elections. Lane, 60, owns E.B. Lane & Associates and has garnered support from many establishment, business-oriented Republicans. His father created the advertising firm in 1962. He readily acknowledges that Biden won the presidency and Lane has defended the state’s longstanding voting system. He has still supported efforts to increase voter faith in the integrity of elections and vowed to improve customer service in the secretary of state’s office, which not only oversees elections by oversees partnership registration, maintains a universal commercial code and registers trademarks and trade names.
Shawnna Bolick:
The longtime state lawmaker tiptoes around the edge of claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.” Bolick, 47, has stopped short of denying that Biden won the election, but has raised a flurry of questions about issues that have been largely debunked in court cases and audits. In debates, she said she doesn’t know if there was rampant fraud — but that the election was “rigged.” She said she would not have certified the results. She also introduced legislation that would have enabled state lawmakers to reject presidential election results and install their own slates of electors. She was one of the state lawmakers Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, asked to reject the presidential electors chosen by voters. She said if elected she would establish an election integrity task force to ensure all 15 counties followed election rules. She was born in Pittsburgh, earned a degree in environmental and education policy from Syracuse University and a master’s in urban education from American University in Washington, D.C. She’s married to Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick. She was elected to the House in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. She’s also a strong supporter of school choice — including vouchers, private schools and home schooling.
Mark Finchem:
The former police officer and state lawmaker has emerged as perhaps the most outspoken advocate of the unsupported claim that the 2022 election was marked by massive fraud. Finchem, 65, is finishing his fourth term in the House. He maintains he has proof the election was stolen, although the $5 million Senate audit and half a dozen court cases have provided no evidence. He won former President Trump’s endorsement and this year focused on election reforms — including expensive special, watermarked ballot paper to prevent counterfeiting, giving legislatures the power to set aside the vote and other changes. The real estate broker won a legislative seat in 2014 and says he’s a member of the Oath Keepers, a militia group whose leader and several members were arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riots. He retired from work as a firefighter and police officer in Michigan and moved to Tucson in 1999. In Arizona, he worked for American Airlines, an advertising startup, a clean power company and in real estate. He got a BA in public policy from Grand Canyon University in 2019 and a master’s degree in law and economics from the University of Arizona. He falsely claimed he had a fellowship from the college, a claim the college refuted — according to The Arizona Republic.
Democrats
Reginald Bolding:
The House Minority Leader has served in the legislature for eight years. Bolding, 36, has sharply criticized Republican bills imposing new requirements on elections officials, saying they amount to voter suppression. However, he also this year voted in favor of a bill that would lower the vote margin threshold for recounts. Born in Akron, Ohio, Bolding was raised by his impoverished single mother. He credited his mother with his drive to do well in school and succeed. The first-generation college student got a criminal justice degree from the University of Cincinnati and a law degree from Ohio State University. He then got a job as a special education teacher at a school in South Phoenix. In 2014, he won a seat in the Arizona House and focused on building support for public schools He has served as minority leader for the past two years. He has been accused of potentially violating campaign finance laws by accepting support from a nonprofit group he established. He maintains the group has no direct role in his campaign and he has kept the group at “arms length” regarding campaign issues. He’s married and the father of three young girls.
Adrian Fontes:
The former Maricopa County recorder said the long lines at polling places in Maricopa County in 2016 prompted him to run for the recorder’s office to make voting easier. He then became the focus of national attention in 2020, when he ran elections in Maricopa County. The Arizona Senate commissioned a $5 million audit by a private consulting firm to recount the presidential votes in Maricopa County, but that audit concluded Biden actually got about 300 more votes than the official count. However, the audit also raised questions about the potential vulnerability of the system to fraud. The controversy prompted Fontes to run for Secretary of State to rebut the “big lie.” As registrar, Fontes introduced a series of, including replacing precinct polling places with “vote centers,” ballot tracking, electronic notifications to voters and automatic mailing of early ballots for city and school district races in 2017. He’s a Marine Corps veteran and a native of Nogales. He got an undergraduate degree from ASU and a law degree from the University of Denver. He lost his re-election bid for county recorder in 2020 to Republican Stephen Richer. He’s married and the father of three.
