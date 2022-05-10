Businessman Mark DeLuzio says income taxes are unconstitutional, liberals want to destroy the country and most federal agencies should be dissolved.
And he’ll work on that list if he gets elected to Congress.
“We’re losing God. Out of our schools. We’re tearing crosses off the mountains to honor our veterans. We are losing our families. Our families are under attack in a lot of different ways. And they’re coming after our guns. If you take those three things, it’s kind of the playbook of the communist manifesto. That’s what that playbook is. Once they do those three things, it’s over. They’re trying to outspend us economically. They’re printing money. Creating inflation.”
The globe-trotting business consultant is seeking the Republican nomination in Congressional District 2 — currently represented by Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran. The district includes all of Gila, Apache, Navajo and Greenlee counties — as well as portions of Coconino, Yavapai and Pinal counties.
DeLuzio spoke to about 75 people at a forum sponsored by the Payson Tea Party. He has traveled the world consulting with businesses on how to cut costs and increase productivity. Personable with a ready wit, DeLuzio delivered often strident positions with charm and a folksy manner. His wife of 42 years sat in the audience with one of his grown sons. His other son died in the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
DeLuzio recalled the night he got the news of his son’s death. “The doorbell rang. I got my Glock and walked to the door. Two uniformed officers. The only thing I didn’t know was which one — I thought it was Scott, my oldest son. Steve and I had just talked the other day. I said, ‘is it Scott?’ They said, ‘it’s Steve.’ We became a Gold Star family. That was 2010. We got a form letter from the White House. In 2019, we got a call from the White House when Trump was president. They said, ‘The President would like you to join him.’ The press didn’t even cover it. He put on a show for us that was amazing.”
A host of Republicans are vying in the August Republican primary hoping to unseat O’Halleran in the redrawn district. That includes state Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Show Low), former Navy SEAL and businessman Eli Crane, DeLuzio, Camp Verde farmer Steven Krystofiak, Williams Mayor John Moore, QAnon advocate Ron Watkins and small-business owner Andy Yates.
The race has already gotten expensive. Fundraising totals on the Republican side include Eli Crane ($1.5 million), Blackman ($818,000), DeLuzio ($351,000), Watkins ($231,000), Krystofiak ($201,000), Yates ($110,000) and Moore ($75,000).
DeLuzio said after years of working with politicians and federal officials, he found himself watching the television and complaining to his wife about the way the country was going.
“Diane says, ‘you know, Mark, you’ve been very successful. You know how to solve problems. Stop your darn complaining and do something,’” he said — a line that drew applause. “So if I screw this up — it’s her fault,” he deadpanned.
He praised President Trump as well as Congressman Paul Gosar, who has represented a big chunk of the redrawn district for years. Gosar is now running in the redrawn District 9, which is a safe Republican seat.
DeLuzio was long on charm, but short on specifics when it came to policy priorities.
But he did take some dramatic positions.
For instance, he maintained the income tax is unconstitutional and should be abolished — although it’s the major source of federal revenue.
On the other hand, he said the federal deficit will likely bankrupt the country.
He maintained that almost all the federal departments are unconstitutional and should essentially be dissolved — including virtually all federal agencies with regulatory responsibilities.
He promised to never vote for an increase in the debt ceiling — or a tax increase.
The federal budget for fiscal 2022 comes to about $5.5 trillion. That includes about $3.6 trillion for “mandatory” spending like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and federal retirement plans. Interest on the debt amounts to about 6% of federal spending now — but projections suggest it will rise to 13% by 2031.
Discretionary spending comes to about $1.6 trillion — mostly defense spending. But it also includes education, health, transportation, veterans’ benefits, natural resources, science, space, technology, housing and international affairs.
The federal government faces an “unsustainable fiscal future,” according to the Government Accountability Office. The deficit increased dramatically during the pandemic. The total federal debt increased 33% from 2019 to the end of fiscal 2021 — reaching 100% of the gross domestic product. It has been increasing rapidly since about 2010. It is projected to exceed the record share of GDP it hit during World War II and is on a path to reach 217% of GDP by 2050, without a change in fiscal policy, according to the GAO.
The budget deficit stood at $2.8 trillion in fiscal 2021, second only to the $3.1 trillion deficit in 2020.
DeLuzio decried almost everything the government does.
“Look at what’s going on — it’s not good. It’s terrible. I can’t think of one part about our country that’s going well. You can ask about top issues — but I don’t think of it that way. I could say the border. I could say the Second Amendment. But they’re all interlinked. I can’t talk about the economy without talking about China. I can’t talk about China without talking about the border.
“The government’s terrible about solving problems — they create problems by design. So income disparity between the races is because of white supremacy. That’s it. Done. Education, dropout rates, crime — automatically — boom, we’ve got an answer. But all of these problems are multi-faceted. Once they’ve convinced everyone there’s a problem, we throw money at it. A couple of years later it’s not working — what do we do? We throw more money at it.”
He said he knows how Washington works — and that he can’t be bought and won’t compromise.
“People say, ‘you’ll get bought.’ I look to three parties to decide what to do. One is Jesus. The next is the Constitution. Three — I’m going to look to you guys in the district. All three of these go into a big pot and I’m going to use that to think through how I’m going to be. You’re not being represented.”
He said government creates problems mostly to justify collecting taxes and accumulating power.
“I did very well for myself. Started my business for 21 years. Once I made some semblance of status, I was demonized — told I don’t understand what it’s like by people who don’t know what the end of a broom to hold. They don’t want you to succeed. Whenever you’re saying, ‘why are they (government) doing something that’s so illogical?’ — you need to challenge the premise that they want to help you.”
