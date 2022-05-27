The high-stakes race for the redrawn Congressional District 2 brought a slew of candidates to Payson last weekend offering starkly different views of the problems facing the country.
Incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran addressed perhaps 50 people at a Democratic picnic in Green Valley Park, touting his success in bringing infrastructure money to the district and talking about the stakes for the U.S. in supporting Ukraine.
A few hours later across town at the Ponderosa Bible Church, five of the Republicans seeking the nomination to run against him attended a crowded meet-and-greet session that drew more than 100 people.
The Republicans who made their quick pitch and then mingled with voters included state Rep. Walt Blackman, businessman Mark DeLuzio, QAnon supporter Ron Watkins, Camp Verde grower Steven Krystofiak and Williams Mayor John Moore. Candidates that did not appear included small-business owner Andy Yates and former Navy SEAL Eli Crane.
The sprawling district encompasses most of northern Arizona, including all of Gila, Navajo and Apache counties. The state’s Independent Redistricting Commission adjusted boundary lines. This shifted the district from a 3% Republican advantage when O’Halleran won in 2020 to a 6% Republican advantage, based on past voting patterns. That has drawn a crowded field of Republican challengers. Democrats currently enjoy a wafer thin, 11-seat margin in the House, so the battle locally could well determine control of the House. Redistricting nationally has reduced the number of competitive seats, which means national money will likely pour into the district in the general election.
So here’s a quick rundown on the candidates and what they said at the two Payson candidates meet-and-greets last weekend.
Tom O’Halleran
The former Chicago police officer and Flagstaff school board member also served in the state legislature as a Republican. After a dispute with legislative leadership about education funding, he switched parties. He was elected three times in the old district, but faces a greater challenge in the redrawn district. He has played a leading role in wildfire policy and forest restoration and emphasized his ability to get infrastructure and broadband money for the district. He’s ranked as one of the most bipartisan lawmakers when it comes to sponsoring and cosponsoring bills, but still votes the Democratic leadership the overwhelming majority of the time.
He talked about the vital need for U.S. support for Ukraine. “We’ll support Ukraine as long as it takes. Something has to happen, so they stop this threat to the rest of Europe. Our troops are flying missions to bring in supplies. They are in danger anywhere along that border. But we’re going to have to stay committed.”
He said the conflict has spawned an energy and food crisis. “I am disappointed with OPEC for not stepping up (and increasing oil production.) And I’m totally upset with energy companies in America. They say their model is to make as much money as they can — and that’s why we passed a bill on excess profits.”
He decried the polarization, personal attacks and misinformation that have prevented an effective response to an array of issues. “Unify, unify, unify. We can’t be so divided any longer. It’s time to come together and overcome the disagreements we have. I have a proven record of working with others. We have to find common ground.”
Steve Krystofiak
The Camp Verde farmer and former real estate broker is one of just three Republican candidates who at this point live in the district. Before the 2008 recession, he testified before the Fed and Congress to warn of an impending housing bubble. Later, he started a 20-acre farm in Camp Verde, growing pomegranates and a variety of other fruits, which he sells at farmers markets and direct to consumers. The Republican forum featured 40 state, local and federal candidates — so each candidate was held to a strict three minutes for a statement.
“I’m running for Congress to say no to having DC tell you how to run our school board — and our lives. The federal government has one job: Public safety, public safety, public safety — so we need a strong military and a secure border.”
He said that also means the federal government must manage federal lands in a way to prevent forest fires from burning down whole towns. “I’m a farmer in Camp Verde — I watched the Backbone Fire approach. The federal government must prevent and fight forest fires.”
John Moore
The towering mayor of Williams has served as mayor for 14 years and as police chief before that. He’s running a low-key campaign that stresses his local roots and local issues.
“Local government’s where the rubber meets the road. The ultimate goal here is to replace Democrat Tommy O’Halleran — and I am the candidate who can beat Tommy O’Halleran,” because he lives in the district and has deep roots there.
Moore’s website describes him as a “strong constitutional conservative” and lists his top issues as quality education, border security and reform of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Rep. Walt Blackman
The one-term state representative from Show Low has raised the second most money on the Republican side — behind Eli Crane, a Phoenix businessman retired from the Navy, who did not appear at the forum. Blackman has pushed unproven claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud as well as criminal justice reform, the Second Amendment, eliminating abortion and border security. He served in the Army for 21 years. One of his more controversial bills would have made having or performing an abortion a homicide.
He said, “this is a spiritual war and God is at the helm. He should be our focal point — whether it’s abortion, or stealing the election or telling you how to educate your kids. To understand the fight, we need to understand the enemy. You’re in one of three camps, way out over here, or way out over there or in the middle with God, trying to get our district back.
“The one thing I promise you I’ll do is protect you and your constitutional rights from the federal government. You need to breathe clean air and keep your guns,” said Blackman.
Mark DeLuzio
The wealthy international businessman has a network of close connections to prominent figures from the Trump administration. Both his sons served in the military and one died in combat in Afghanistan. DeLuzio said he’d been endorsed by former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and singer Ted Nugent. DeLuzio’s been married 42 years and counts his marriage as his greatest success. “She’s the luckiest woman in the world,” he joked.
“We raised two American heroes — and lost one of them in Afghanistan. I need to pick up his standard and fight — not against Putin, but right here. People say, when you get to Washington, you’re going to be bought. I’m not going to be bought. I have three consultants who I’ll listen to whenever I make a decision: You, the Constitution and God.”
Ron Watkins
The computer technician made national headlines when he claimed to have discovered that voting machines were programmed to falsify hundreds of thousands of votes — although dozens of court cases, vote audits and investigations have failed to turn up any supporting evidence. President Donald Trump, however, amplified Watkins’ claims. Numerous media reports have subsequently connected Watkins to the message board for Q — which spawned the QAnon conspiracy theory. This stemmed from internet posts by “Q” reported to be a highly placed government official suggesting that once elected Trump would expose a shadowy group of elite Democratic pedophiles running the government. The predictions of Q have been repeatedly debunked. Watkins has acknowledged working on the QAnon message boards, but denies being Q or taking over from the original poster.
At the Payson forum he said, “I was the guy who figured out they were using computers to steal the election. The biggest problem we have are compromised career politicians. My campaign manager is a beekeeper. We are at war. Our country is under attack. We have a fake president and the first day he shot down the Keystone pipeline. We cannot allow a fake president to dictate. He is a dictator.”
President Biden won the popular vote by 7 million votes — about 4.5% of the votes cast. He won the electoral college vote by 306 to 232, a 74-vote margin — or about 13%. He won in Arizona by less than 11,000 votes. The Arizona Senate sponsored a $4 million recount of the presidential votes cast in Maricopa County, with the results showing a roughly 300-vote increase in Biden’s margin.
Nonetheless a shift of some 44,000 votes in three swing states could have tied up the Electoral College vote. None of the investigations or lawsuits have uncovered anywhere close to enough fraudulent votes to change the outcome of the presidential election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!