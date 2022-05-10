Congressman Tom O’Halleran this week was named one of the most bipartisan lawmakers in the House by the Georgetown University School of Public Policy.
He ranked in the top 7% of lawmakers in the number of bipartisan bills he sponsored or co-sponsored. He reached across the aisle to support bills more often than any other Arizona congressman and ranked in the top 7% of all House members.
O’Halleran represents a redrawn Congressional District 2, which now leans Republican and includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. He’s considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents in Arizona and has drawn a host of would-be Republican challengers.
He welcomed the ranking, in a Congress that has grown increasingly polarized.
“Since I came to Congress in 2017, I’ve been committed to working with everyone to find common-sense solutions to the problems Arizonans face. To this end, reaching across the aisle on a consistent basis has been key,” said O’Halleran, who recently recovered from a bout with COVID. “Today, I’m proud to again be ranked the most bipartisan Arizona representative.”
O’Halleran’s sprawling district now includes all of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties, as well as portions of Coconino, Yavapai and Pinal counties. The Oak Creek Democrat is a retired police officer. He served on an Arizona School Board before becoming a Republican state lawmaker. He later switched parties and won election to Congress.
He has focused on federal land management issues, including the federal response to the growing number of destructive wildfires. He has also focused on issues affecting Native Americans, with some of the largest reservations in the country in his district — including the Navajo, Hopi, White Mountain Apache and San Carlos Apache.
A host of Republicans are vying in the August Republican primary in hopes of unseating O’Halleran in the redrawn district. That includes state Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Show Low), former Navy SEAL and businessman Eli Crane, businessman Mark DeLuzio, Camp Verde farmer Steven Krystofiak, Williams Mayor John Moore, QAnon advocate Ron Watkins and small-business owner Andy Yates.
(1) comment
AKA: My name is Tom and I have no core values, no foundational principles. I will sell out to the highest bidder and if you vote for me, you will have no idea how I will vote in Congress.
This is from the Democrat, Republican, Independent, Democrat elected official.
Chameleons have nothing on this guy.
