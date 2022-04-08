The five Payson Town Council candidates contending for three seats politely clashed on key issues Tuesday night in a candidates forum before more than 100 people at the weekly Payson Tea Party meeting.
All five candidates showed up for the session, including incumbents Jim Ferris and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian as well as dentist Brett Flaherty, retired business person Steve Otto and Tina McAllister Smith, who publishes Rim Country Living.
Ferris and Otto are running on a slate, along with mayoral candidate Doug Laird. Ferris has been sharply critical of new town manager Troy Smith as well as the MHA Foundation, which has been trying to build a park, community center and ultimately a university complex in partnership with the town.
Tubbs-Avakian has been closely aligned with incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey.
Topics touched on during the two-hour session included the town’s sales tax on groceries, the poor condition of the town’s streets, the powers of the mayor and city manager and a demand for a forensic audit — normally intended to uncover evidence of criminal wrongdoing.
The candidates all expressed skepticism about whether the town should do a deal with the MHA Foundation to maintain a new park off Granite Dells Road. The Roundup will look at the array of issues debated in future editions, but today will focus on the discussion of the Granite Dells Park, which includes a small lake, artificial streams, walking trails, playing fields and a connection to the town’s trails system.
But before diving into the comments on the partnership with MHA, here’s a rundown on the candidates.
Steve Otto: The Colorado businessman moved to Payson a decade ago to retire, after 31 years designing and marketing computerized equipment to package produce. He sold his products all over the country and in the process passed through Payson “a few times.” He and his wife ultimately decided to retire here. “It’s worth fighting to make sure things happen in Payson the way they’re supposed to happen.” Throughout the evening, he took positions sharply critical of the town government.
Tina McAllister Smith: She serves on multiple boards of directors, including the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Friends of the Tonto Natural Bridge, and the Northern Gila County Fair. She has two kids in the Payson schools and is also married to former councilor Steve Smith. “I definitely have an interest in making sure Payson is great — now and in the future. We fell in love with it and dove right in with a servant’s heart.”
Suzy Tubbs-Avakian: The incumbent councilor is president of Payson Community Kids and runs a waste disposal business in town with her husband. She said she’s running again because “some things that have come up on the council that I’m not sure I’m a fan of. I feel I need to stay and be a voice for the people.”
Brett Flaherty: The owner of Center Point Dental, who moved to Payson with his wife and four children in 2011. His grandfather farmed in Queen Creek and Gilbert, but after Flaherty graduated from ASU and dental school in the Valley, he decided he wanted to raise his children and live in a smaller community. “We wanted a smaller, hometown feel — we love this community.” During the debate, he was often vague on the details of past town policy debates, but said “I’m an open-minded person and pride myself on making good decisions.”
Jim Ferris: The incumbent counselor said his dad was a shop foreperson for International Harvester and he grew up in rural Illinois — where he bailed a lot of hay and straw and came to love small town living. He moved to Arizona to work in a sports program in the Valley after earning his degree in physical education in Indiana. “It was the most rewarding job I ever had.” But he eventually grew tired of living in a big, crowded city and moved to Payson. “I wanted to run again — a lot of things have been left undone.”
Each candidate answered the same five questions, including one about the proposed town takeover of the Granite Dells Park. The town currently has fewer parks than national standards recommend, but has struggled to maintain its existing parks. However, the town also relies on tourism for much of its revenue — including softball tournaments in the parks that draw thousands of visitors. The town is negotiating with MHA, with no publicly released figures on the maintenance costs.
McAllister Smith said, “I love the idea of a park, but if the town cannot afford to take on the park — then, no, we should not take it on. It is something that needs to be looked at — but if we cannot afford to do so, MHA can create an entity to take care of it on their own.”
Flaherty said, “The town has to look at those numbers — what the park is going to generate — and decide if that is a feasible number for us to sustain it. Until you see the numbers, it’s hard to make a decision.”
Otto said he has heard conflicting information about the park — including where the source of water will come from for the lake. He suggested the Salt River Project control all the water in town — and wouldn’t approve water for the lake. He was apparently referring to an agreement between Payson and SRP that bans new groundwater wells in return for 3,000 acre-feet annually from the C.C. Cragin pipeline. “So until the truth comes out — I would be a no.”
Ferris said, “I’m not in favor of taking on the Granite Dells Park. We have no idea what the cost is going to be. We weren’t involved in the design work. Let those who built the park operate it.”
Tubbs-Avakian said, “The only information I know is what the manager brings back to the council. Until there’s an actual number that’s going to be within our budget — I cannot support it. Unfortunately, we’re dealing with major repairs in Rumsey Park. We did not maintain our pool. We have some major issues at Green Valley Park. I want to know what the plan would be as a council person and not have that beautiful park go into disrepair in a few years.”
