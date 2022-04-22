Five candidates vying for three seats on the Payson Town Council offered a lively range of reactions and solutions to the town’s challenges.
Many of those issues revolved around core issues of control — including whether to challenge a voter approved ballot measure or let the voters decide whether to keep the present sales tax on grocery store purchases.
That issue also came to a sharp discussion about whether the town ought to shift power to actually run Payson from the town manager to the town mayor as well as whether to invest perhaps $500,000 in doing a forensic audit of the town’s books to spot potential criminal wrongdoing.
The debate offered some key distinctions among the five candidates, each contending for the three seats — which includes two incumbents.
The sharpest critics of the town remain incumbent councilor Jim Ferris and retired businessman Steve Otto, running on a slate with Ferris that includes mayoral candidate Doug Laird.
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian has often voted with Ferris, but made it clear that she’s not running on his slate. She was less critical of the town staff and remained more closely aligned with Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey — who was also pointedly excluded from Ferris’ slate.
Publisher Tina McAllister Smith struck a moderate and pragmatic tone, mostly in alignment with the current four-vote council majority — which has differed with the old majority that was sharply critical of the MHA Foundation and included Morrissey, Ferris and Tubbs-Avakian.
Dentist Brett Flaherty mostly avoided hard-and-fast positions, saying that he was still getting up to speed on the sometimes intricate history of the town’s policy debates. He promised to approach issues with deep research and an open mind.
Three seats are up for grabs, which gives each voter one to three picks. Any candidate who gets more than 50% in the first round takes a seat. If only one or two candidates get above 50%, then next two highest vote getters go into a November runoff.
So here’s how the candidates tackled some potential controversial issues during the recent candidate forum, sponsored by the Payson Tea Party.
Question:
Would you consider repealing Propositions 401 and 402?
These voter-approved propositions would require the town council to seek voter approval anytime it enters into a contract valued at more than $1 million — including any long-term agreements. Voters approved the twin measures at a time when the town had proposed building a community center, hockey rink and swim center in Rumsey Park in partnership with a private prep school. The propositions effectively killed the prep school project. Since then the town council has waived the need to seek voter approval when it approved purchase of two fire trucks at a time-sensitive discount. The town’s contract attorney offered a legal opinion that the two propositions violated the state constitution. The town council has not decided what to do about that legal opinion in the future.
Tubbs-Avakian
“I would absolutely not vote to repeal them. I support 401 and 402. That’s actually part of the reason I initially ran as a write-in candidate — I was against the hockey rink at Rumsey Park. It’s been a very contentious debate on council. People have debated that over the purchase of a fire truck. So I do not believe that was the intent of the proposition — I believe voters did it with the intention to save our community and our parks and our tax dollars.”
Steve Otto
“I absolutely support 401 and 402. I have not seen any issue that passed with a margin like 401 and 402. It’s a safety value. If it’s a good idea, people will be for it — and 402 won’t be an impediment. They’re codified. In town code. Arizona Revised Statutes say that if Payson decides not to defend 401, the defense can be mounted and charged back to Payson (by an outside group like Transparent Payson.)”
Tina McAllister Smith
“I love the concept of 401 and 402 — it feeds into the idea that we want control over what happens and what goes on. I believe the intent was spot-on for what people wanted — we want a say. However, as someone who has been a government employee and worked on contracts — the million dollar mark gets passed in the flash of an eye. That means the town council would have to stop what they’re doing virtually every month and get people to vote. This will hurt the town over time because it takes too long to get anything done.”
Brett Flaherty
“I’m not a very rehearsed politician. I’ll be honest I’m gaining most of my knowledge as I listen to these responses. I’m open.”
Jim Ferris
“I am for 401 and 402 — maybe like Tina I wish the number was a little higher. We had town leaders going headstrong with this hockey rink thing — nobody had the numbers. The town may have had to mortgage that property at Rumsey Park, we may have had to use our taxing authority to guarantee those payments. A lot of people — and rightfully so — jumped on these resolutions to get this process stopped and at least get it back into the voters’ hands.”
Question:
Do you favor repealing Ordinance 107 which makes Payson a strong town manager form of government.
When Payson incorporated, it opted for a strong town manager form of government. This gives the council the responsibility for setting policy, adopting town codes, adopting a budget and hiring the town manager and the town attorney, which both report directly to the council. The rest of the town staff reports to the town manager, who has responsibility for implementing the budget and hiring and firing all other town employees. The issue emerged for the first time after the Ferris slate declared it an issue in the wake of the strong role played by new Town Manager Troy Smith in the debate about closing Taylor Pool and the negotiations with the MHA Foundation concerning partnership with a town to maintain Granite Dells Park and build a community and aquatics center. The town earlier lost a lawsuit stemming from a dispute with MHA about the effort to find a partner to build a university in Payson on land MHA bought from the Forest Service. The issue surrounding Ordinance 107 was also stoked when the council majority decided to strip the mayor of his ability to appoint people to commissions.
Steve Otto
“Ordinance 107 is a travesty — our government is a government of checks and balances. To give one person untrammeled authority over the town is unconscionable. The mayor’s function needs to be elevated. As an elected official, the mayor needs to sit in on all major negotiations — so when the town says we’re going to go forward — there’s somebody that they can vote out of office. It’s time to put some teeth back in the mayor’s position — instead of being emasculated the way he was this past year.”
Suzi Tubbs-Avakian
“That is an embarrassing piece of history — many many council members — current and past — didn’t even know that it existed. It’s a challenge because I feel that what happened this past year, with the mayor’s only real duty — being able to appoint people — taken away from him. We’re currently going through a council policy manual — it really is long overdue. I asked for this several years ago when I was made fun of for being in a wheelchair at council. It does spell out the authority very clearly to we council members — we have to ask for permission from the town manager for several things. A lot of you people think that just because we’re on council we have the power — but we do not have the power — the town manager has the power.”
Tina McAllister Smith
“We are a town-manager led town. This has been in existence for quite some time. It’s akin to over at the chamber of commerce; We have an executive director, we hire her, and we expect her to perform a lot of duties. The board provides guidance. That’s what the town council does in a manager-led town. If that’s what the people want — that’s where the town would head. I think I would prefer a professional manager who can be controlled — versus — we have a mayor for two years. It’s hard to get things done in two years — it becomes hard to have a true direction when you’re constantly changing your leaders.”
Brett Flaherty
“To be successful in anything you have to surround yourself with strong people. When you look at one person making all the decisions — that’s a recipe for disaster. You have to get the right groups around you. Get the right people on your different boards — then come together as a group to make healthy decision for the town.”
Jim Ferris
“I think that Ordinance 107 needs to be amended in a way that it allows more input from elected officials — whether it be the mayor or the council. But if you give one person that complete authority — there’s no team. That team is only an I. There’s no I in team. Like Steve said about negotiations, we need to have someone besides two contract employees negotiating for you, the citizens. Town managers usually have a shelf life of three and a half years, they’re not going to have to live with a lot of the things they bring up to the council.”
Question:
Would you support a forensic audit of the town’s financial statements?
The town is routinely audited each year by an outside accounting firm and sometimes by the state auditor general. Forensic audits are normally done when there’s a reason to suspect fraud or criminal wrongdoing and can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. The town has won awards almost every year for its routine audits and financial systems. No one has made specific allegations of fraud in the town’s financial management. When Morrissey was first elected, he set up a citizens committee to review some $50 million in contracts to build the C.C. Cragin pipeline and treatment plant. After months of investigations and hearings, the committee found no irregularities.
Steve Otto
“I absolutely support a forensic audit of Payson. It is different from a traditional audit in the things it looks for and the way it presents it. I have an email from the town’s legal counsel that admits to accounting irregularities in the Town of Payson. It’s like having a cockroach in the kitchen — there’s never just one. A forensic audit is absolutely required for the people of Payson to have confidence going forward.”
Tina McAllister Smith
“How many audits do we need to do? How many times a year do you want to do your taxes? I want to do one and done and I don’t want the IRS to come after me. We’ve done multiple audits. Our town staff has won awards. These audits take money out of my pocket and money out of your pocket. We don’t have the money to do the things we want to do — but then this says, let’s take more money and go looking for a snipe hunt. Let’s stop looking backward when we’ve already looked.”
Jim Ferris
“I’m for a forensic audit. Not that we’re going to find criminal activity — but could be unintentional misappropriation of funds or processes that are ineffective and are wasting money. Hopefully, the audit will help us have our finance systems in order so that we may be able to save money. Could it cost $500,000? Yeah, if they start finding things that have gone wrong — but we’ve got to do one to know that. I just think that we need to know.”
Brett Flaherty
“I’m not aware of all the audits that have been performed — I hope that things are in check and in balance. I would hope that we’re learning from the past. If adequate audits haven’t been made — then could a forensic audit be of value? I would like to know where have we failed. With the resources our town has, they’re valuable and we don’t want to just throw them away. If it’s been done, let’s not dwell on the past. If an adequate audit hasn’t been done, then yeah.”
Suzy Tubbs-Avakian
“I have a little more faith in our finance department than in years past. I think they’re doing a great job. I know a forensic audit is a little bit different than our annual audit. It does catch some policies and procedures — however — I think I would have to have a price to know what we’re going and a reason — a real good reason — to do it other than just starting from a clean slate. I guess I’m on the fence on that one.”
