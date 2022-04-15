Cut taxes.
Or increase services.
Quite the conundrum.
That contradiction was on full display at the recent Payson Town Council candidates forum, hosted by the Payson Tea Party.
The five council candidates vying for three seats on the council agreed that they’d really like to get rid of the town’s 3% tax on groceries. But they also said the town should spend a lot more on its streets.
The five candidates shaded their positions differently on those two key questions.
The candidates include incumbents Jim Ferris and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian. Challengers include Rim Living publisher Tina McAllister Smith, retired business consultant Steve Otto and Payson dentist Brett Flaherty.
All the candidates agree repealing the grocery tax would require additional study — but also that the town’s facing a crisis in maintaining its streets.
So here’s a rundown on the positions the candidates took on both the grocery tax and street maintenance at the recent forum. In a future issue, we’ll look at the debate about whether the town should abide by two voter-approved propositions that require voter approval of any large contract and give the mayor more power in running town government. They also debated whether to call for a forensic audit to seek any possible criminal wrongdoing in managing the town’s finances.
Should Payson repeal the Grocery Tax?
Several years ago, as the Great Recession caused town sales tax revenue to plummet, the Payson council boosted the town’s sales tax by 3%, with no exception for food bought at the grocery store. The tax brings in about $3 million annually, with about $2 million coming from grocery stores. The 3% increase gave Payson one of the highest sales tax rates in the state — 9.8%, which includes 5.6% in state taxes. Payson’s general fund operating budget this year is $25 million, a $4 million jump over fiscal 2020-21. About 8% of the general fund comes from the grocery tax.
Steve Otto
“It’s a contentious issue in town. I think it requires some study. I firmly believe there’s a way to create a Payson First card for Payson residents — so we have a two-tier structure so Payson residents won’t pay the full sales tax. The numbers we get through Freedom of Information Act requests from the Town Hall aren’t complete. It’s going to take a lot more study,” he said.
(Payson’s contract town attorney told the Roundup that he doesn’t think it would be legal for Payson to set up a system that would have town residents paying only a portion of the sales tax.)
Tina McAllister Smith
“I don’t know anyone who’s a fan of taxes. That said, we do get a lot of money from that grocery tax. I’d like to do more research — and what can it be replaced by. That’s one of the reasons I’m running. I want the town to look outside of taxes for alternative revenue, generating ideas like covering the event center. Let’s build an RV park right next to it — it would make money hand over fist.”
Jim Ferris
“If we could get an idea what it would cost us — and what revenue we would lose by having a Payson Card (to lower the tax paid in the store by Payson residents). The one thing we can’t do is go out and require stores to change their accounting system to cover a tax system that we created in Payson. We’ve got to look into it. I don’t think it would be a very large amount we would give up.”
Brett Flaherty
“I don’t know the ins and outs of the grocery tax. I know that the more money we can keep for ourselves to support our families is important. At the same time, it takes a lot to run a town and maintain it. So it would be something we’d have to evaluate and look at the numbers ... and look at how we can capitalize on enticing people to come here and generate that revenue from our visitors.”
Suzy Tubbs-Avakian
“I wish the council had sent that out to a vote before they did that. I think we need an actual number. And we need to say, you have the food tax — and the food tax is going to repair Main Street or partial coverage of the event center or Firewising our darn community — this would make it a lot less hard to swallow.”
Should Payson spend more on maintaining streets?
A recent engineering study concluded Payson needs to increase its $5 million street budget by about $3.6 million to keep up with street maintenance. The engineering company estimate suggested about 10% of the streets in town need resurfacing. The estimate didn’t include the cost of widening streets too narrow for the traffic they’re carrying, adding curbs, gutters and sidewalks or complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
During the Great Recession, the town skipped almost an entire seven-year schedule of routine maintenance. Payson currently gets about $5 million annually from the state-collected Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF), which includes gas taxes, vehicle license taxes and other sources. The candidates were asked to simply explain the HURF fund.
Brett Flaherty
“Roads and sidewalks — things like that. I had a tragic event right in front of my office. A lady tripped on an inch and a half thing (in the sidewalk) — she was black and blue. It was a sad deal.
“I know our streets and sidewalks are important. It’s how we get around and we must spend our tax dollars wisely.”
Jim Ferris
“Those funds have to be used for roadway infrastructure. But the pavement is so far behind in maintenance that streets and roads are deteriorating faster than we can improve them. It’s really difficult. We had a study recently that we need $7 or $8 million a year to keep the roads in shape. You might think you want to work on the worst roads first — but sometimes you have to preserve what you’ve got.”
Steve Otto
“I was stunned when I saw the report on the road conditions. They said we needed to expand our spending for roadways five times more than we’re spending, just to keep them standard. We’re not keeping up. We’re not doing the bare minimum. You go up Phoenix Street — it’s pothole city up there. I don’t know if the highway user fund applies to town roads — or just to highways. But it’s incumbent on all of us to draw a line in the sand and say things have to get better with our streets.”
Suzy Tubbs-Avakian
“Most of us have heartburn when we fill up the tank. About 18 cents a gallon comes back to the Town of Payson — HURF funds. It’s a little shocking to me that 18 cents does not fluctuate with the price of fuel. We’re getting $5 million a year — possibly a little more next year. It’s actually pretty cut and dried. You can only use it for streets and roadways.”
(The state collects 18 cents a gallon for the gas tax, but only a small share of it goes back to cities and towns.)
Susan McAllister Smith
“One of my favorite jobs I had years ago — land use planner for the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. I did come into with ADOT (Arizona Department of Transportation). It is something that you can look at the ADOT website and see what funds we get on a monthly basis from the state. As to how we receive them and how we apply them in town, I do not know.”
Next: Should Payson increase the mayor’s powers, abide by Proposition 401 — and seek a potential criminal review of the town’s finances?
(1) comment
First our sales tax is 9.48% and the grocery tax is 2.88% . Payson gets 2.88% of anything you buy. State gets 5.6% County 1% . Suzy Tubbs was right the voters should of and Need to vote on the Grocery tax period . And any Future sales tax increases. I won’t vote for anyone who doesn’t support the voters voting on our grocery tax and future sales tax increases or decreases. I believe Jim Ferris and Steve Otto will support the people in that as well . 🙏🇺🇸
