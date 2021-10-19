The national controversy over voting rights may soon strike home in Gila County thanks to a growing debate about barriers to voting on Indian reservations.
The proposed bipartisan 2021 Native American Voting Rights Act was drafted in response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding various Arizona voter restrictions.
The proposed law would remove barriers to voting on Indian Reservations, including requiring more drop boxes, relaxing voter ID requirements, establishing a task force and requiring the U.S. Justice Department to review state voting changes that would affect Native Americans. The act would also allow residents without formal addresses to use the addresses of designated buildings when it comes time to register to vote.
Studies suggest that Blacks and Hispanics have voting rates 6 to 15% lower than whites – and Native Americans have rates as much as 15% lower than other groups.
Gila County has two reservations that could be affected. The San Carlos Apache Reservation has 15,000 residents and the Tonto Apache Reservation has about 200.
However, recent changes in Arizona election laws and a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision could reduce the already low turnout on Indian reservations, where many voters don’t have formal addresses, don’t speak English, don’t get mail delivered at home and must drive up to 150 miles to reach a polling station.
The issue gained additional attention last week with the help of Navajo voting rights advocate crusader Angas Laughter, a Navajo weaver who challenged the state’s voter identification requirements in 2006.
Laughter was born in 1932 near Canyon de Chelly National Monument – the ancient homeland of the Navajo. In 1970, the Chilchinbeto sheep herder cast her first vote after the U.S. Supreme Court finally banned literacy tests.
However, she was turned away from the polls in 2006, when an Arizona law required birth certificates and new forms of ID in order to vote. The law was intended to prevent undocumented, non-citizens from voting – but it had a big impact on the Navajo Reservation, where many people did not have any of those required documents – despite clan memberships and family lines that stretched back hundreds of years before the first Europeans arrived on the scene.
Laughter had been using her thumb print as her form of identification for much of her adult life. “I felt humiliated, worthless and as if I did not exist,” said Laughter, according to a Navajo Council press release.
The state and the county elections department repeatedly rejected her attempt to establish her identity. “When I was told it was not valid, I went through much sorrow, much heartbreak. Many times I was not able to sleep because I was so concerned about people discrediting who I am.”
She eventually sued in federal court and that prompted the U.S. Justice Department to expand the types of documents required for identification at the polls. Her struggle won her the Frank Harrison and Harry Austin Citizenship Award.
She also was one of 12 weavers who created an internationally renowned weaving style and, in 1984, finished the second largest Navajo multi-design rug in the world – measuring 28 by 26 feet, according to a 1997 Arizona Republic article.
Native Americans voted in greater numbers than ever in the last election, but turnout rates still lagged Whites. Some 425,000 Native Americans account for about 6% of the state’s voters. Some 67,000 voters turned out on the Navajo Nation alone. The overwhelming majority voted Democratic, which means the Navajo voters accounted for President Joe Biden’s narrow win statewide.
Legislatures throughout the country have enacted a variety of new restrictions on voting in the wake of that election, including Arizona.
The Arizona legislature imposed new restrictions, including a much more frequent purge of people on the early voting rolls, tighter restrictions on ballot signatures and materials, a restriction on how long county recorders have to verify signatures on mail-in ballots and other changes.
Some of those changes have been cast into doubt by a Maricopa Superior Court judge’s ruling that four laws added to a budget bill without hearings were constitutional because they violated the requirement that a bill must deal with a single subject. One of those laws included a ban on school mask mandates. Another involved voting restrictions.
However, a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision has also undercut the ability of voting rights groups to challenge voting restrictions. The case of Brnovich v. DNC revolved around two voting restrictions. One disqualified any vote cast in the wrong precinct. The second barred anyone besides a family member or household member or caregiver from turning in anyone else’s sign, sealed mail-in ballot at a polling place.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the legislature had a legitimate interest in imposing restrictions intended to reduce the possibility of voter fraud, even in the absence of the actual proof of voter fraud. Moreover, the court ruled that it wasn’t enough to show that such laws had the effect of discriminating against minority groups like Native Americans. Critics had to prove that the legislature actually intended to discriminate in adopting the restrictions.
The decision could have a direct impact on voting on the reservation, where it’s often hard to determine which precinct people live in – given the lack of formal addresses. Moreover, efforts to collect mail-in ballots and deliver them to distant polling stations have proven especially effective on the reservations – which is why the Navajo Nation argued the losing side of the case before the Supreme Court.
The ruling could also affect a recent settlement between the state, Navajo and Apache counties and the Navajo Nation stemming from a 2018 lawsuit. The counties agreed to provide more translators, polling places and drop-off polling places on the sprawling reservation.
