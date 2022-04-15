A complaint filed by the Arizona Democratic Party seeks an attorney general’s investigation into allegations that the Independent Redistricting Commission violated the law by making last-minute changes in district lines to benefit three Republican incumbents, including Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) who represents Rim Country and the White Mountains.
District lines allegedly drawn to favor state Sen. Wendy Rogers have prompted the Arizona Democratic Party to call for an investigation by the state attorney general’s office.
The claim doesn’t seek to change the district boundaries before the August Republican primary, but could force another boundary change before 2024. The complaint claims the state redistricting commission may have broken the law by moving the district lines by a few blocks to ensure Rogers would end up in a relatively safe Republican district that includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
The complaint asserts the commissioners also moved lines to benefit two other Republican incumbents, despite a provision in the voter-approved law that said the commissioners must ignore the impact on individual incumbents when it draws new district lines.
The redistricting process after the 2020 census sharply reduced the number of competitive districts in the state and gave Republicans a boost — especially in the congressional districts.
Democratic Party Director Charlie Fisher delivered the complaint last week, according to Capitol Media Services.
The complaint said the lines for several districts were abruptly changed before the commission adopted final maps. The shifts placed three Republican incumbents in safe Republican districts — rather than districts that were either competitive or safe Democratic seats.
Rogers claims as her permanent address a trailer park in Flagstaff. The shift moved her from a safe Democratic seat to a safe Republican seat.
Rogers is seeking re-election in the new District 7. In the Republican primary, she’s contending with incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Townsend, whose home was shifted out of her old Mesa-Apache Junction district into the new District 7. Townsend was seeking a seat in Congress at the time the final redistricting map was drawn and only later decided to instead run for state senate.
Redistricting Chairwoman Erika Neuberg and the two Republican commissioners both denied any wrongdoing, according to Capitol Media Services’ Howard Fisher.
The original map would have put Rogers in a new District 6 that includes much of Flagstaff as well as the Navajo, Hopi, Havasupai, White River Apache and San Carlos Apache Reservations — making it a safe seat for Democrats.
State law requires lawmakers to live in the state legislative districts they represent.
Oddly enough, that does not apply to federal congressional candidates.
