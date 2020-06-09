The controversial upending of the Arizona Corporation Commission election offers good news and bad news for advocates of a forest-saving biomass mandate.
A state court judge in May threw a slew of candidates off the ballot because of irregularities in their signature-gathering, including incumbent Boyd Dunn.
Losing Dunn represents the bad news for biomass, since he has previously supported a requirement that regulated power companies generate at least 90 megawatts of electricity from biomass, including wood slash and small trees from thinning projects.
The rest of the election news looks more hopeful for advocates of landscape scale forest thinning to both restore forest health and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.
Three Democrats qualified for the ballot, with three seats open. They all favor a renewable energy mandate, which might include a requirement regulated utilities generate up to 90 megawatts annually from burning biomass — including slash from thinning projects. Advocates say such a mandate would jump-start the long suffering Four Forest Restoration Initiative.
Incumbent Republican Lea Marquez Peterson also qualified for the ballot as a Republican. She’s a staunch advocate for the biomass mandate — joining with Dunn to dissent from last summer’s 3-2 vote to shelve the mandate.
Navajo County Board of Supervisor Chairman Jason Whiting said convincing the new ACC members to support the biomass mandate remains critical to protecting forest communities — and restoring a healthy forest.
“Simply put, if we don’t have a biomass solution we will struggle to expand or even keep the current pace of restoration at all. It becomes critical that APS and SRP (Salt River Project) renew their existing agreements (with NovoPower) as a first step.”
Several of the Democrats who have qualified for the ballot say they support a biomass mandate — with qualifications. The re-election of Peterson and the election of two Democrats who support the mandate would salvage forest restoration in Northern Arizona.
Superior Court Judge Roger Brodman threw Dunn off the ballot after one of his signature gatherers admitted to forging voter signatures on nominating petitions. After the judge threw out 166 nominating petition signatures, Dunn wound up 92 signatures short of enough signatures needed to get on the ballot.
Republican Eric Sloan also made the ballot. He advocates for lower electrical rates, but opposes any mandates to accomplish other goals. That includes both renewable energy and biomass mandates.
Republican James O’Connor is running as a write-in candidate. He narrowly lost in a previous election and has not taken a position on a biomass mandate.
Eleven other candidates — including eight Republicans and three Democrats either withdrew or didn’t gather enough signatures to make it onto the August primary ballot.
The corporation commission has spawned a host of controversies. That includes the commission’s approval of an Arizona Public Service rate increase that resulted in a much greater increase in electrical bills than estimated. APS has also provoked criticism after power cutoffs in the summer led to several customer deaths. Finally, the APS parent company has spent heavily to influence the corporation commission elections as well as other statewide races. Pinnacle West has said it will not wage a “dark money” campaign this year.
But in Northern Arizona, the biomass mandate remains the hot button issue in the corporation commission race.
The effort to thin several million acres of overgrown forest has been stalled for years by the thorny economic problem of getting rid of the tress too small for a sawmill. This biomass makes up about half of the material a thinning project must remove to reduce tree densities from 1000 per acre to 100 per acre. The biomass can total 30 to 50 tons per acre.
Experts say the lack of a market for biomass largely explains why a succession of 4FRI contractors has thinned just 15,000 acres in eight years, compared to the hoped-for pace of 50,000 acres annually. The Forest Service will issue a fresh set of contracts on an additional 300,000 acres late this summer.
The region has suffered a steady increase in the number of megafires in the past 20 years, similar to the one that consumed Paradise, Calif. — killing 85 people. A projected rise in average temperatures in coming decades will cause even more town-destroying fires, studies suggest.
So here’s a rundown of the candidates and their positions on biomass:
William Mundell (Democrat)
A former state House lawmaker and ACC commissioner, Mundell has supported a biomass mandate in the past. His campaign website focuses on the dark money spending to influence commissioners, “backroom deals” to boost electric rates, and re-imposing mandates to require utilities to shift toward renewable energy sources.
When he was ACC board chair, the commission issued the renewable energy mandate that made possible the state’s only biomass burning plant — NovoPower near Snowflake. At that time, biomass burning was cheaper than solar. However, solar’s now a little cheaper than burning biomass — which means you’d need a separate, biomass mandate to support long-term contract needed to build additional biomass plants or even keep NovoPower in business. Thinning projects supported by NovoPower are credited with saving Alpine and perhaps Springerville from the Wallow fire.
Shea Stanfield (Democrat)
The career school teacher and former Cave Creek town councilor said she still must research the issue. Her campaign website mostly focuses on increasing incentives for renewable energy use. She said her chief focus remains reducing the release of carbon and other heat-trapping pollutants in generating electricity — so she would only support a “closed system” that didn’t release pollutants. Moreover, she commented, “they are cutting down perfectly healthy timber to feed the system, which simply horrifies me.”
The small trees and logging slash fed into a biomass plant actually poses the chief threat to forest health — both by providing ladder fuels for crown fires and debilitating even the mature, fire-resistant trees by sucking up all the water. Biomass burning plants do produce more emissions than solar installations, even when outfitted with scrubbers. However, a biomass plant emits only a fraction of the carbon and other pollutants as a forest fire burning the same material — while threatening to destroy communities like Show Low and Payson.
Anna Tovar (Democrat)
The former state senator also served as a member of the Tolleson City Council and taught school. Her campaign website also stresses renewable energy and improper industry influence over commissioners.
She did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.
Lea Marquez Peterson (Republican)
The former head of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Tucson represents the strongest advocate for biomass on the ballot. She was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey and quickly took up the biomass issue. She not only voted for the mandate, but struggled in vain to force a second vote. However, she couldn’t convince incumbent Commissioners Sandra Kennedy, a Democrat, or Republicans Justin Olson or Bob Burns to support the mandate.
She wrote an impassioned letter pointing out that megafires in California bankrupted the state’s largest power company and caused billions of dollars in damage. The letter pointed out that power outages in Phoenix due to fires threatening power lines in Northern Arizona have caused the deaths of APS customers in the summer already.
She wrote “If we adopt policies that avoid even one catastrophic wildfire on the scale of the Rodeo-Chediski or Wallow fires that this state has seen recently, our efforts will not only be of “little to no cost,” as our biomass policy encourages, but will in fact save our residents millions of dollars in addition to the pain and suffering our communities will experience.”
Eric Sloan (Republican)
The businessman has sharply criticized the big increase in APS electric bills after a rate increase approved by commissioners who had benefited from the company’s political spending. However, he said he opposes mandates on principle. He argued ratepayers should not subsidize forest thinning efforts by paying even an extra $5 a month.
(1) comment
Having the biomass project sounds like a great idea, but isn't it quite un-democratic to force companies to spend a great deal of their money on such an unfunded mandate? If it is a public project, then it should be voted on by the citizens to fund a bond to pay for it. Or, have it debated in the state legislature to be paid by state taxes.
