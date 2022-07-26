The bloody Republican primary battle in the governor’s race has a two-woman race – one representing the increasingly radicalized Trump wing of the party and the other a more traditional establishment Republican – if you believe the polls.
Former newscaster Kari Lake has won former President Trump’s endorsement, with a focus on unsupported claims of massive election fraud and a sharp focus on border issues and culture wars in the schools.
Former Arizona Board of Regents member and developer Karrin Taylor Robson has won a slew of Republican endorsements – but doesn’t differ sharply from Lake on issues concerning elections and the border.
Two other Republican candidates are struggling for name recognition – and enough money to get their message out. That includes businesswoman Paola Tulliani-Zen and contractor Scott Neeley.
On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has a big lead in fundraising and in the polls over former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez.
So here’s the cliff notes summary of the candidates for governor.
Kari Lake:
The former television news anchor landed the endorsement of Donald Trump, which boosted her fundraising and established her first-place status. She’s been a fierce critic of the news media and embraced the unsupported claim that the election was stolen from Trump. Lake, 52, is running as an outsider, stressing drastic changes on the border and in the administration of elections. The youngest of nine siblings, Lake was born in Iowa and became a weekend news anchor in Phoenix in her late 20s – ultimately working for two decades at Fox News. She was disciplined by the station for using an expletive while broadcasting in 2018 and for saying on air that the “Red for Ed” teacher’s movement was actually a push to legalize marijuana. She has campaigned on inflammatory rhetoric, but has had to defend herself against claims she had previously supported Republican U.S. Senator John McCain and donated to Democrats. She’s been sharply critical of gay rights and the teaching of gender issues in schools – but also had to fend off claims she was a longtime friend of a well-known Phoenix drag queen.
Karrin Taylor Robson:
The developer and former member of the Arizona Board of Regents has made multiple appearances in Payson. She’s drawn even with Lake and harvested the endorsement of Gov. Doug Ducey and others. She stresses border security, election integrity, limiting or eliminating abortion and support for veterans. Founder and president of a land use firm, she also worked as an attorney focusing on land use, development and zoning law. She has in the past committed the indiscretion of donating to Democrats.
Paola Tulliani-Zen:
The businesswoman says she’s “the people’s choice.” She has run a cookie business and a drapery company and describes herself as a deal maker who knows how to bring people together. She supports most Trump-style policies, saying she would find a way to authorize sheriff’s deputies to arrest and deport people who have entered the country illegally.
Scott Neely:
A small business owner, Neely started his career at the family construction company. He’s barely registering in the polls and at an appearance in Payson said the news media has largely ignored his campaign. He supports broad new election security laws and finishing the fencing of the entire U.S.-Mexico border.
DemocratsKatie Hobbs:
The current Secretary of State is the frontrunner. She served in the legislature from 2010 to 2018, including a stint as Senate Minority Leader. She’s an outspoken critic of the Senate’s vote audit and claims the last election was not marked by fraud. She opposes Republican efforts to eliminate mail-in voting and has said she would not prosecute women and doctors who have abortions. She has stressed rebuilding the economy, strengthening public education and creating jobs – without providing a lot of specifics. Her campaign has been dogged by questions about a multi-million-dollar racial discrimination lawsuit won by a former senate staffer denied a promotion seven years ago.
Marco Lopez:
The former mayor of Nogales also led the Arizona-Mexico Commission and worked in the Arizona Department of Commerce. He also worked as chief of staff for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection under Barrack Obama. He has stressed transforming the school system, ensuring affordable healthcare, promoting economic development and addressing border issues. He’s suffered the setback of his own, late-breaking controversy – the claim that a company he ran a decade ago received a reported $35,000 in some way connected to an international bribery scheme in Mexico that funneled $800 million to a dozen countries, according to a report in the Arizona Republic.
